Colts GM Chris Ballard admits he, organization 'failed' in 2022 season

"More games are lost than won. We lost them," Ballard said. "Like, you cannot be -13 in turnover ratio and win. You can't do it. You can't be 32nd in the league in the red zone and win. And I think our defense finished 30th or 31st in the red zone.

"Those are key areas of the game that you have to perform to be able to win."

Ballard's offseason checklist begins not with a quarterback, but head coach. Jeff Saturday arrived as an unprecedented external in-season hire, replacing Reich as interim coach despite possessing zero NFL coaching experience. Ballard voiced his concerns to Irsay when the owner presented his idea to his general manger, but the Colts still proceeded with their unorthodox hire.

"I voiced my concerns, which were, 'look, this is unprecedented. We're putting him into a really tough situation taking a team over midseason,'" Ballard said. "It's going to be tough, and I wanted to make sure he understood that. And I had the same talk with Jeff."

Saturday won just one game -- his first -- before losing his final seven games to end the season mired in irrelevance.

Saturday will be a candidate for the Colts' permanent job, Ballard said Tuesday, and will be subjected to the same hiring process as every other candidate. It will be up to Ballard to hear him out, but Saturday told reporters Monday he had a "clear vision" for the Colts' future if he landed the job.

"Here's what I know about Jeff, being around him," Ballard said. "He is smart, he is a good teammate, and he is a leader. Like, those things are real. ... You can't do wholesale changes when you come in in Week 8. That starts in April. ... It'll be interesting to hear (his pitch). He'll go through the process just like everyone else. It'll be interesting to hear his vision, how he wants to build it."

A full reset doesn't appear to be in the cards for the Colts, at least not as long as Ballard is employed. He said Tuesday he believes Indianapolis has some foundational pieces on its roster. The cupboard is not bare in his mind, but does need an offseason restock.

Ballard admitted he also needs to evaluate his own performance and respond accordingly.

"I gotta grow. I'm very stubborn and dogmatic at times," Ballard said. "I do believe you have to be great up front. That'll be on my grave. You gotta be good up front, and we weren't good enough this year. We showed signs and I do think there's potential going forward, but at the end of the day, we weren't good enough, and that's on me.

"How we build the rest of the roster, that's an area we'll examine hard and move forward and grow."

One year after Irsay delivered an emotional message from a tarmac to Colts fans, Indianapolis finds itself at its lowest point in the Ballard era. Time is ticking on his future with the Colts, making this offseason more important than ever.

Ballard sees it as his greatest opportunity to prove his worth -- and get the Colts back to a place of legitimacy.