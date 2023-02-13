Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says he dreamt of scoring TD, winning Super Bowl: 'For it to happen, it's surreal'

Amazingly, Bolton nearly had a second scoop and score.

The Chiefs scored on the first drive of the second half, cutting the deficit to 24-21 -- and it appeared they were going to take the lead in a matter of seconds. Hurts found Miles Sanders with a pass in the flat, and the Eagles running back was immediately hit by the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed. Just as he was before, Bolton was in the right place at the right time, picking up the loose ball and sidewinding 24 yards into the end zone.

Only one problem: It went under review and the overruling call said Sanders never completed the act of a catch. Bolton wasn't stunned.

"I knew it was incomplete," he said.

Had it counted, Bolton would have joined former Buccaneers DB Dwight Smith as the only man to run back two scores on defense in a Super Bowl. (Smith had two pick-sixes in Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders.)

The Chiefs were shaky at times defensively, as the Eagles rolled to TD drives of 75, 68, 75 and 75 yards and gained 25 first downs. But they had just enough stops at the right times, including a huge three-and-out that set up Kadarius Toney's 65-yard punt return.

In the end, Spagnuolo admitted that the Eagles had his number at a few points in the game. But he praised his defense for the way it battled.

"I give them a lot of credit," he said. "I think they got the better of us in a lot of situations. I was proud of the guys, and the way they came out in the second half. At least got the game to where Patrick could get us ahead.

"Didn't like the long pass for a touchdown at the end, but one thing our guys do is believe in the other guys on the other side of the ball. That if we just hang in there, find a way to get a couple of stops, Patrick will find a way to get more points than they score, so thank god he did that today."

Mahomes certainly won the game for the Chiefs in the end. But it's a fair question to ask whether they'd even be in a position to win without Bolton's early touchdown.