Bears QB Justin Fields says chemistry with new WR D.J. Moore came on 'quickly' in minicamp

Fields appeared in countless highlight reels in 2022 because of what he did with his legs, not his arm. Versatility is highly coveted in today's pro game, but the Bears know they can't rely on Fields solely as a runner.

In order to do that, Chicago also knew it needed better pass-catchers for Fields to target. The Bears began addressing this need by acquiring former Steelers wideout Chase Claypool at the trade deadline, and months later, Moore joined the squad.

Now, head coach Matt Eberflus feels the Bears have enough talent to make defenses pay for failing to respect their passing attack.

"When teams line up in single-high or they line up in single coverages, we're going to take our shots," Eberflus said. "That's really been the theme all offseason. Certainly take what they give you, but we're certainly going to take shots with the matchups we like."

Fields wasn't just a runner in 2022; he completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and a 17-11 TD-INT ratio, all as he took the most sacks in the NFL (55) while operating behind a leaky offensive line.

Chicago improved its offensive line in the offseason, signing former Titans guard Nate Davis to a three-year deal and drafting Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright in April.

With a couple of new pieces up front and two new receivers (Cincinnati speedster Tyler Scott being the second of the two) now on the roster, Fields believes he'll be able to produce at a higher rate in the passing game.

"Just taking shots, taking chances," Fields said. "It doesn't matter if it's complete or incomplete now, of course. Just trying to get on the same page. Talk, communicate with them and hopefully we're seeing the same thing when it comes to where the leverage of the corner is and just different details and stuff like that."