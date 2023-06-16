Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields says chemistry with new WR D.J. Moore came on 'quickly' in minicamp

Published: Jun 16, 2023 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Bears still have plenty of ground to cover in order to get back to contender status, but judging by the feelings coming from their Lake Forest, Illinois minicamp, they're making plenty of progress.

Quarterback Justin Fields has a new weapon at his disposal in receiver D.J. Moore, whom Chicago acquired in the trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. After spending time working on their rapport in May and June, Fields is encouraged by their potential.

"It did come quickly," Fields told reporters Thursday of his chemistry with Moore. "I didn't really expect anything because it's different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that.

"Of course, he has a lot of experience. He's been in the league for a good period of time now. He's played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well. That's one thing that I was kind of impressed about with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He's been great. And you know, the chemistry has definitely picked up."

Related Links

Fields appeared in countless highlight reels in 2022 because of what he did with his legs, not his arm. Versatility is highly coveted in today's pro game, but the Bears know they can't rely on Fields solely as a runner.

In order to do that, Chicago also knew it needed better pass-catchers for Fields to target. The Bears began addressing this need by acquiring former Steelers wideout Chase Claypool at the trade deadline, and months later, Moore joined the squad.

Now, head coach Matt Eberflus feels the Bears have enough talent to make defenses pay for failing to respect their passing attack.

"When teams line up in single-high or they line up in single coverages, we're going to take our shots," Eberflus said. "That's really been the theme all offseason. Certainly take what they give you, but we're certainly going to take shots with the matchups we like."

Fields wasn't just a runner in 2022; he completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and a 17-11 TD-INT ratio, all as he took the most sacks in the NFL (55) while operating behind a leaky offensive line.

Chicago improved its offensive line in the offseason, signing former Titans guard Nate Davis to a three-year deal and drafting Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright in April.

With a couple of new pieces up front and two new receivers (Cincinnati speedster Tyler Scott being the second of the two) now on the roster, Fields believes he'll be able to produce at a higher rate in the passing game.

"Just taking shots, taking chances," Fields said. "It doesn't matter if it's complete or incomplete now, of course. Just trying to get on the same page. Talk, communicate with them and hopefully we're seeing the same thing when it comes to where the leverage of the corner is and just different details and stuff like that."

If Moore can team up with Fields to produce, the digs at Fields being a run-first quarterback will disappear. And the Bears just might climb out of the NFC North cellar.

Related Content

news

Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler not considering retirement after missing OTAs

After missing Baltimore's OTAs earlier this month, veteran Ravens OG Kevin Zeitler squashed any rumors of his retirement by participating in the team's three-day minicamp.

news

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith: 'We can be the best defense in the NFL' in 2023 if we stay healthy

With a healthy T.J. Watt back into the fold, Steelers LB Alex Highsmith believes Pittsburgh has the personnel to be one of the NFL's best defenses in 2023.

news

Saints QB Derek Carr doesn't think he gave Raiders his 'best' in final season: 'That drove me crazy'

Derek Carr's nine-year run with the Raiders came to an unceremonious end in 2022. Now suiting up as QB1 for the New Orleans Saints, the four-time Pro Bowler said he failed to do all he could for Las Vegas.

news

Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII championship rings commemorating second title in four years

Four months after their Super Bowl LVII triumph, the Chiefs officially have their rings. The team held a ceremony in Kansas City on Thursday night to distribute the commemorative jewelry among players, coaches and staff.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins hints at missing minicamp due to contract: 'You saw with Lamar, it's never just roses and daisies'

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins indicated in an interview airing Thursday on WJZ-CBS Baltimore that it was a business decision rather than any ailment that kept him from hitting the field this week at mandatory minicamp.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis makes minicamp surge to be QB2 over Will Levis: 'I don't really get into all that. I just try to go to work every day.'

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis says he's not worried about the team's depth chart entering his second season.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes DT Chris Jones will be at training camp after missing minicamp

After defensive tackle Chris Jones did not make an appearance at minicamp this week, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes the four-time Pro Bowler will attend training camp.

news

Packers LB Rashan Gary maintaining leadership role amid ACL rehab

Rashan Gary has yet to receive an expected return date as he rehabs the torn ACL he suffered last season, but the Packers pass rusher continuing to be a vocal leader at practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos DC Vance Joseph aims to follow Wade Phillips' trail in return to Denver

Being back in Denver since his firing in 2018, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph says the team parting ways with him "was never personal."

news

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson says new kickoff rule won't change his approach

Following the NFL's rule change that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs, Falcons returner Cordarrelle Patterson isn't fretting how much the rule change will thwart his chances to add to his all-time mark of nine TD returns.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More