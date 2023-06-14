Bears' Justin Jones blasts 'obnoxious' Packers fans: 'Half of them don't even know football'

The Bears had been mostly roadkill for Rodgers' Packers for the past 15 years. The four-time MVP owns a 24-5 record against Chicago, throwing 64 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions with a 109.0 passer rating in 29 starts. He's dunked on Chicago with every turn, famously telling fans, "I own you" after a game-sealing touchdown in 2021. The Bears haven't beaten the Packers since 2018 and haven't won in Green Bay since 2015.

With Rodgers out of the picture and Jordan Love taking over, the Bears see an opening to flip the script.

Jones was asked what made Packers fans so annoying, in his opinion.

"Just the way they're obnoxious," he said. "Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don't even matter. Like, we're not even running a play, and you guys are talking about, 'Oo oh yeah, go Green (Bay).' Like, what are you even talking about? The game hasn't started yet. Like, what are we talking about? Half of them don't even know football. It's so weird to me. But I'm just ready to go out there and play. I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field. And I want to hear the boos, then. That's what I look forward to."

If the accusation here is that Packers fans are obnoxious because they yell "Go team!" at any and all moments, well, Jones must loathe the other 30 fan bases as well. That's Fandom 101.