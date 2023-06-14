Around the NFL

Bears' Justin Jones blasts 'obnoxious' Packers fans: 'Half of them don't even know football'

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones has stirred up a bloody hornet's nest now.

Jones was asked Tuesday about facing the Green Bay Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is in New York. The DT, who joined the Bears in 2022 after four years with the Chargers, took the question and ran with it.

"I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly," he told reporters. "We went up there, and we played a pretty good game, but they got away from us at the end, obviously, and they won. But their fans are really s----y. So, yeah, I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them. And I wanted him to be there so he could see it. But the fact that he's gone, it's cool. I guess it's better for him not to be here. But yeah, I'm ready to take it over. It's a good time to be a Bears fan. I'm not even gonna lie to you."

The Bears had been mostly roadkill for Rodgers' Packers for the past 15 years. The four-time MVP owns a 24-5 record against Chicago, throwing 64 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions with a 109.0 passer rating in 29 starts. He's dunked on Chicago with every turn, famously telling fans, "I own you" after a game-sealing touchdown in 2021. The Bears haven't beaten the Packers since 2018 and haven't won in Green Bay since 2015.

With Rodgers out of the picture and Jordan Love taking over, the Bears see an opening to flip the script.

Jones was asked what made Packers fans so annoying, in his opinion.

"Just the way they're obnoxious," he said. "Just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don't even matter. Like, we're not even running a play, and you guys are talking about, 'Oo oh yeah, go Green (Bay).' Like, what are you even talking about? The game hasn't started yet. Like, what are we talking about? Half of them don't even know football. It's so weird to me. But I'm just ready to go out there and play. I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field. And I want to hear the boos, then. That's what I look forward to."

If the accusation here is that Packers fans are obnoxious because they yell "Go team!" at any and all moments, well, Jones must loathe the other 30 fan bases as well. That's Fandom 101.

The Bears open the season facing Love's Packers at Soldier Field and don't travel to Lambeau until Week 18. We're positive Jones will get a warm welcome from Green Bay fans in the frozen tundra that week.

Related Content

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season

Entering his 11th season, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

Following a stellar rookie season, Saints WR Chris Olave aims to improve his contested catch skills and YAC along his ongoing quest to 'be the best' in Year 2.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson recounts a 2022 campaign didn't live up to his expectations and how it's fueling his excitement as he continues to rehab an injured knee.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never 'down and out' during injury-plagued 2022 season

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggled through a season of inefficiency and injuries during his third year in Kansas City, his worst yet as a pro, but he doesn't look back on 2022 as a reason to stay down.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett practicing less than two months after death of daughter: 'I'm sure it's not easy'

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles lauded Pro Bowl OLB Shaquil Barrett's fortitude as he attended Tuesday's minicamp practice.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell can see retaining Danielle Hunter as 'real outcome' despite trade rumors

Danielle Hunter's future in Minnesota is in jeopardy, and he could become the latest Vikings veteran to pack his bags for a new destination. It's not guaranteed, though, at least not in the eyes of coach Kevin O'Connell.

news

Bengals' Joe Burrow gives title of NFL's best QB to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the one to knock off'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is among the best in the NFL at his position, but when asked who ranks as QB1, the Cincinnati star gave that mantle to Patrick Mahomes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to find new team, wants to find 'right fit'

After being released by the Vikings, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook says he's in no rush to sign with a team and wants to find the "right fit."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More