Browns DE Myles Garrett believed to have dislocated toe at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Cleveland Browns standout defensive end Myles Garrett is believed to have dislocated his toe while participating in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays came back negative, Pelissero added.

Sunday's Pro Bowl Games featured three flag games and assorted skills events, including the gridiron gauntlet, which Garrett participated in.

The gauntlet, which is essentially an obstacle course, featured a relay race and Garrett was part of the second leg. He was tasked with going over a series of walls and under a series of tables. Garrett completed his leg, but appeared to jog off gingerly.