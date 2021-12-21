Around the NFL

Browns DE Myles Garrett plays through loss with injured groin: 'I'm gonna go out there until I can't'

Published: Dec 20, 2021 at 09:57 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

With a roster already depleted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Browns saw another potentially major problem limp to the forefront.

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was clutching at his groin during the second half of the Browns' eventual 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Garrett never left the game despite what was tabbed as a sore groin and was emphatic that he was not going to miss time going forward.

"It was tough, it hurt, but everybody's hurtin'," Garrett said. "I don't want to say I'm special. Everybody's fighting through something. You're gonna have to kill me to take me off the field, or you gonna have to break my leg. You're gonna have to take me completely out, because I'm gonna go out there until I can't."

Though he couldn't add to his total of 15 sacks on the season, Garrett had three tackles, including one for a loss. He helped an inspired defensive effort that held the Browns close with the Raiders despite having 19 players on the active roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The long odds were actually a bit appealing to the former No. 1 overall pick.

"It was tough, but I can't lie, I was excited before the game to tackle another challenge," said Garrett, who was named to his third Pro Bowl earlier in the day.

It was a challenge the Browns appeared poised to overcome before Raiders quarterback Derek Carr drove Las Vegas down into field goal range for ﻿Daniel Carlson﻿'s game-winning make, which looked to just avoid an outstretched paw of Garrett.

It was a bit surprising Garrett was even in the game at that point. Garrett could be seen grabbing at the inside of his right leg at the end of a Raiders drive in the third quarter. Thereafter he went into the Browns' medical tent.

Garrett emerged from the tent and returned to the field on the ensuing drive, not missing a play. However, he could be seen favoring his leg and limping. But he kept going, just as he's imploring his Browns to do.

With the defeat, Cleveland's playoff aspirations took a hit, but with the topsy-turvy nature of the AFC North, it can quickly jump back up off the canvas and get right back into the mix. Had the Browns (7-7) prevailed against the Raiders, they would've won Monday night, they'd own first place in the AFC North, but their defeat sent them to fourth place in the division and 12th place in the conference. A win in Week 16 would change things mightily.

"It's completely up for grabs still," Garrett said of the AFC North. "Just gotta keep on working, keep on winning. Again, the goal is still to win out. Destiny is still in our favor if we do the things we need to."

There is of course no rest for the weary, as Garrett and the Browns are due back in action on a short week to face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Saturday. They'll have five days to get right, get healthy and get ready.

"It's sore. I mean, everybody has to play through pain, injury," Garrett said of his injury. "Everybody dealing with something. I don't feel sorry for myself, I don't want anybody feeling sorry for me. Gotta get right, get ready for Christmas Day; got another game."

