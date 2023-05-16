Titans WR Treylon Burks feels he's 'in a good place' heading into Year 2 after pressure-filled rookie season

But there also was some good last season. He caught 33 passes for 444 yards and one TD in 2022 in 11 games (six starts), displaying far more playmaking potential down the stretch. Burks believes that positive momentum, along with spending extra time at the facility conditioning and preparing mentally, should better prepare him for this upcoming season.

"My biggest thing was not repeating what I did last year coming into the offseason," Burks said. "I feel like I've mastered that and can keep going. I'm getting better with a lot of the formations and concepts of our new stuff, and just having fun, really. Just having fun, and not having that stress coming in as a rookie trying to prove this guy this, the coach this, just having fun now."

Although the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Burks isn't considered fast, he said he's running well and in great shape coming into the offseason program.

"I feel great," he said. "I'm running fast, not having any problems with breathing. Really just having fun, man. I am in a good place, state of mind, and I am just thankful.

"I have been here the whole offseason. I didn't go train at the beach or anything, I stayed here. I wanted to stay around the facility and bond, make a connection with the coaches but also get ahead on the things that I know I am going to be doing in the offseason."

Burks could be the Titans' No. 1 receiver this year. Robert Woods is gone, and the team didn't add much veteran talent other than Chris Moore. The draft also produced seventh-rounder Colton Dowell, but he and the team's undrafted free-agent wideouts can't be expected to push for that mantle.

So does Burks envision himself becoming WR1?