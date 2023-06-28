Around the NFL

Patriots, WR DeVante Parker agree to new three-year deal worth up to $33M

Published: Jun 28, 2023 at 06:22 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

DeVante Parker will figure into the New England Patriots' plans for the foreseeable future.

Parker and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Parker was headed into the final season of his current deal, which would've seen him earn a $5.7 million base salary. Now, per Rapoport, he's on the books for a new three-year contract with a two-year extension.

The new deal for Parker will immediately cause a hubbub regarding the Patriots potentially signing DeAndre Hopkins, who visited with the team earlier in June. However, Rapoport reported Parker's new contract will not dampen any optimism of bringing in Hopkins, who's not expected to sign with a club until just before training camps kick off in late July.

Acquired via trade with the Miami Dolphins, Parker played his first season for New England in 2022, posting 31 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for a sputtering Patriots offense that finished 26th in total yards.

With quarterback Mac Jones back healthy and Bill O'Brien now the offensive coordinator, Parker figures to play a pivotal role in the offense and likely put up better numbers.

Parker is part of what should be a better receiving corps, at least on paper, as he's joined by free-agent signees JuJu Smith-Schuster at wide receiver and Mike Gesicki at tight end. Parker returns to the fold along with wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.

The 30-year-old played seven seasons for the Dolphins after they took him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Having dealt with his share of injuries, Parker flashed brilliance for a season or two, most notably posting a 1,202-yard, nine-touchdown season in 2019. The Patriots thought enough of Parker to send a third-round pick to the Fins for him (and a fifth-rounder).

Parker's debut campaign with the Pats was very much a microcosm of his career. He had games with zero catches and he had weeks with 156 yards and another with two touchdowns on six catches. It would seem the Patriots are confident a more consistent version of Parker can be had.

New England clearly thinks enough of Parker to lock him up for the future as the Patriots look to find their footing on offense after a down 2022 season.

