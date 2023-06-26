James White says Patriots' Bill Belichick 'loves' Rhamondre Stevenson, sees great opportunity for RB in 2023

Judging by the difference in distribution between 2012 and 2013, White might be onto something. The Patriots could be holding out hope that one of their younger backs is ready to take on a larger role, especially in sub packages on passing downs.

With pass-catching experience gained from his days spent as a receiver, Montgomery could fill a need on passing downs in 2023, even at 30 years old. The same could be said about Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor, though neither has a significant history of catching passes in the NFL.

"I see a bunch of talented young guys and then a savvy veteran in Ty, if he can stay healthy, to kind of lead those guys along," White said. "Being around him a little bit last year, in OTAs and training camp, (Ty is) a guy who feels like he is still trying to prove himself and feels he has a lot left in the tank … he just hasn't quite had a true opportunity.

"With Bill O'Brien coming back, they'll probably get back to having a sub back, and I feel like he'll be the guy to take that on if they don't have Rhamondre take on the full load."

Stevenson carried much of the load in 2022, seeing 279 total touches. Belichick could lean on Stevenson just as much in 2023, but based on his history, it's unlikely. Perhaps there's room to make an addition at running back, especially with a handful of talented veterans available in an unusually deflated market.