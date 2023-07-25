Around the NFL

Matthew Slater: Last couple of seasons have not 'been fun' for Patriots

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 01:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots haven't enjoyed the post-Tom Brady era, having missed the postseason two of the past three years with zero playoff wins.

Longtime team captain Matthew Slater acknowledged the club's recent struggles, including last season's 8-9 finish in which the offense was a mess under then-assistant Matt Patricia.

"We have not enjoyed these past couple of seasons," Slater said on Tuesday, via NFL Network's Bridget Condon. "It hasn't been fun for us. ... I think everybody in that locker room wants to win, but we have to be willing to do what it takes to win."

Related Links

After winning the AFC East in 16 of the previous 17 seasons, the Pats finished third, second, and third in the past three campaigns, respectively. Last season's struggles were highlighted by Bill Belichick's decision to roll with Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the offense.

Now, in a pivotal year for quarterback Mac Jones and Belichick, the Pats are ready to turn over a new leaf.

Slater told reporters on Tuesday that linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addressed the team earlier that morning and shared part of Bentley's message: "Whatever happened in the past doesn't matter. We're here now, we have a goal in mind, and we have to work and sacrifice to get to that goal," according to 98.5 FM's The Sports Hub.

The Patriots have never missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons under Belichick. The club has posted 10-plus wins in the four seasons after missing the postseason since 2000 -- including 2021.

While last year was a dismal affair, with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien back in Foxborough, Slater believes the club is back on track.

"I like the direction that we're headed in," Slater said, per local reporters. "I think the buy-in has been tremendous this year, but again it only matters if it translates."

The Patriots play in what could be the most difficult division in the NFL in 2023, with the Bills, Dolphins and Jets all looking like contenders. With a tough opening slate to the campaign -- facing the Eagles, Dolphins and Jets in September -- a rocky start could wash away any offseason optimism emanating from New England this summer.

Related Content

news

Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million extension that can become worth up to $104 million in incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys' camp; Jerry Jones 'urgent' to win Super Bowl with current group

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, a member of the Madden "99 Club" and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, hasn't shown up for the start of training camp as he seeks a new deal.

news

49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) has been cleared for practice ahead of training camp, while defensive end Nick Bosa is not expected to be with the team at the start of camp as he seeks a new contract.

news

Denver Broncos reveal all-white 'snowcapped' alternate helmet

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos revealed its new all-white "snowcapped" alternate helmet that will be worn for two games during the 2023 NFL season.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney undergoes knee surgery, status for Week 1 in doubt

Kanas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery that day to clean up cartilage in his knee

news

Patriots CB Jack Jones expected to practice during training camp amid legal issues

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to participate in training camp practice amid his current legal situation, New England head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'really excited' to see QB Jordan Love play preseason

With training camp underway, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he's "really excited" to see quarterback Jordan Love play in the preseason.

news

Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal

The Saints have brought back an old friend. New Orleans announced Tuesday that it signed five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions coach Dan Campbell: C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury doesn't appear to be 'serious'

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appears to have dodged severe injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday morning. "It appears to be that he's going to be OK," Campbell said.

news

27 NFL teams report to training camp today

Summer break is over for the NFL. Veteran players for 27 NFL teams report to training camp Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More