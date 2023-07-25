Matthew Slater: Last couple of seasons have not 'been fun' for Patriots

After winning the AFC East in 16 of the previous 17 seasons, the Pats finished third, second, and third in the past three campaigns, respectively. Last season's struggles were highlighted by Bill Belichick's decision to roll with Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the offense.

Now, in a pivotal year for quarterback Mac Jones and Belichick, the Pats are ready to turn over a new leaf.

Slater told reporters on Tuesday that linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addressed the team earlier that morning and shared part of Bentley's message: "Whatever happened in the past doesn't matter. We're here now, we have a goal in mind, and we have to work and sacrifice to get to that goal," according to 98.5 FM's The Sports Hub.

The Patriots have never missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons under Belichick. The club has posted 10-plus wins in the four seasons after missing the postseason since 2000 -- including 2021.

While last year was a dismal affair, with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien back in Foxborough, Slater believes the club is back on track.

"I like the direction that we're headed in," Slater said, per local reporters. "I think the buy-in has been tremendous this year, but again it only matters if it translates."