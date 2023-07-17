New England Patriots NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) The Patriots revamped their pass-catching group this offseason at tight end and receiver, and they added multiple offensive linemen. But how many of those players are difference makers? Right now, there are still questions about whether the Patriots can generate more consistent offensive production.

On the O-line, the Patriots opted to stick with Trent Brown at left tackle following a lackluster season, and it appears there will be a competition to see who replaces Isaiah Wynn (likely Calvin Anderson, Riley Reiff or Conor McDermott) at the other tackle spot. Even with a solid interior group, is that enough? Right now, the unit feels thin.

3) The Patriots were a good defensive team last season, but stopping elite offenses proved difficult. The chore now becomes tougher following the retirement of safety Devin McCourty. There's talent, depth and versatility on all three levels of this group, but it's not without questions.