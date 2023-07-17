New England Patriots NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Eric Edholm has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC East:
Catch up on the New England Patriots' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 21 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|CB Christian Gonzalez
|Round 1 (No. 17 overall)
|Edge Keion White
|Round 2 (No. 46)
|LB Marte Mapu
|Round 3 (No. 76)
|C Jake Andrews
|Round 4 (No. 107)
|K Chad Ryland
|Round 4 (No. 112)
|OG Sidy Sow
|Round 4 (No. 117)
|OG Atonio Mafi
|Round 5 (No. 144)
|WR Kayshon Boutte
|Round 6 (No. 187)
|P Bryce Baringer
|Round 6 (No. 192)
|WR Demario Douglas
|Round 6 (No. 210)
|DB Ameer Speed
|Round 6 (No. 214)
|CB Isaiah Bolden
|Round 7 (No. 245)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Houston Texans | 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Thursday, Aug. 10
- Week 2: at Green Bay Packers | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: at Tennessee Titans | 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 25
2023 Schedule Notes
- One of five teams to open with back-to-back home games (Eagles, Dolphins)
- Play three of first four games against 2022 playoff teams.
- Play three straight prime-time games from Weeks 14-16 (at Steelers, Chiefs, at Broncos)
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) After the offense took a big step back under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in 2022, the Patriots brought back old friend Bill O'Brien to run the show in 2023. O'Brien's main mission will be to get enough from Mac Jones this season to give the Patriots a clear picture on whether he's a long-term answer.
The early returns appear encouraging, even if it feels like Jones regressed so badly after a promising rookie season. It probably didn't help that Bill Belichick wasn't exactly throwing bouquets at Jones early this offseason. If the Patriots still don't know if Jones is the guy after this season, it's a problem.
2) The Patriots revamped their pass-catching group this offseason at tight end and receiver, and they added multiple offensive linemen. But how many of those players are difference makers? Right now, there are still questions about whether the Patriots can generate more consistent offensive production.
Tight end Mike Gesicki might not be a volume target, but at the very least he upgrades a red-zone offense that was dead last in 2022 (42.2 TD%). The other big receiving addition, JuJu Smith-Schuster, could be a busy man. DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne, along with rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas, figure to round out the unit.
On the O-line, the Patriots opted to stick with Trent Brown at left tackle following a lackluster season, and it appears there will be a competition to see who replaces Isaiah Wynn (likely Calvin Anderson, Riley Reiff or Conor McDermott) at the other tackle spot. Even with a solid interior group, is that enough? Right now, the unit feels thin.
3) The Patriots were a good defensive team last season, but stopping elite offenses proved difficult. The chore now becomes tougher following the retirement of safety Devin McCourty. There's talent, depth and versatility on all three levels of this group, but it's not without questions.
Besides replacing McCourty, there's a worry at cornerback, as Jack Jones is due back in court next month after pleading not guilty to gun charges stemming from an incident at Logan International Airport. If Jones misses time for any reason, the apparent lack of CB depth could be an issue. Either way, expect first-round CB Christian Gonzalez to see immediate playing time. The front seven is rock solid, but Raekwon McMillan's placement on injured reserve and Lawrence Guy's absence from minicamp give me pause.