Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the New England Patriots' offense in 2022, with the tight end posting just 509 yards and two touchdowns.
Henry told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe this week that the change is a breath of fresh air.
"Me and Mac are close, we spend a good amount of time together, we've been throwing, getting after it, just trying to get ready to go," Henry said. "I think everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season. Everybody will be fired up and be ready to go."
Henry is entering the final year of his deal after inking a three-year contract with the Patriots in 2021. If he's to cash in once again, the tight end will need to bounce back from the worst statistical season of his career (fewest receptions, yards since his rookie campaign).
"I'm pumped, man," Henry said. "You get here and it feels like the offseason flew by, but you're excited because football is finally back. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but excited for it."
The Pats brought in pass-catching TE Mike Gesicki this offseason to pair with Henry. The duo could provide flexibility for O'Brien's offense and a security blanket for Jones in 2023. How the TE group is used in the new offense will be one thing to track when training camp opens. It will be interesting, given the skill sets of Henry and Gesicki, to see how O'Brien plans to mesh his TEs and WRs this season.