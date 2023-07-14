Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Henry is entering the final year of his deal after inking a three-year contract with the Patriots in 2021. If he's to cash in once again, the tight end will need to bounce back from the worst statistical season of his career (fewest receptions, yards since his rookie campaign).

"I'm pumped, man," Henry said. "You get here and it feels like the offseason flew by, but you're excited because football is finally back. We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but excited for it."