Patriots' Robert Kraft eyes Jerod Mayo as 'strong candidate' to be Bill Belichick's 'heir apparent'

Jones can help himself a lot in 2023 by playing well under O'Brien, Patricia's replacement who brings with him a wealth of experience as a play-caller. It might be surprising that O'Brien, the former Texans and Penn State coach, isn't the one Kraft referenced when talking of a potential succession plan for Belichick, but after O'Brien washed out of Houston, it's understandable that Kraft might be leaning toward one of his team's former players who has yet to take a head-coaching role in his still-young coaching career, not O'Brien.

It's no knock on O'Brien. After all, Kraft is the one who hired Belichick, a once-fired NFL head coach, to lead his team more than 20 years ago. They've been incredibly successful for 20-plus years, too. Belichick wasn't afraid to point it out Monday when asked about why he felt confident he could lead the Patriots to more success.

What matters most in this league, though, is a coach's most recent performance. And when it comes to Belichick's Patriots, one playoff trip in the last three years isn't good enough for a franchise accustomed to Super Bowl pursuits.

"Very important. I think that's our objective," Kraft said of returning to the postseason. "We've gone through four years where we haven't. We've been spoiled, but after my family, my passion (is) the Patriots football team and winning football games and that's a great turn-on for me. So last year was tough. I'm a fan first. I sat in the stands for 30, 40 years, dreaming if I ever had a chance, what I would do. So we want to get back to winning as best we can."

Belichick has a resume so strong, it would be shocking to see the Patriots move on from him before he's ready to retire. It's unfathomable at this point, as it should be. But after a year in which his offensive coordinator experiment failed, he will need to start producing at a higher rate to prevent the chirps from the cheap seats.

"Look, I think Bill is exceptional at what he does. And I've given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done," Kraft said. "His football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled from what I've seen, and when you talk to him, the small things analytically that he looks at.