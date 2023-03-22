WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on what enticed him to sign with Patriots: 'It was Belichick'

Smith-Schuster, who posted 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2022 with Kansas City, joined the Pats on a three-year, $33 million pact. There could be more additions to a WR room that includes DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, but Smith-Schuster will certainly play a major role in helping quarterback Mac Jones rebound from a struggle-filled second season.

So far, Smith-Schuster likes what he's seen from the young QB.

"That dude loves, breathes New England. He's the definition of a Patriot," Smith-Schuster said of Jones. "Even in my short time, like my 24 hours to be in New England, he was there constantly working out with the guys, just getting after it, getting it in the books.

"He was a rookie Pro Bowler, so the dude has a lot of potential. I can't wait to get right with him."