Around the NFL

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder grabbing Falcons 'by the reins' as starting quarterback

Published: Aug 03, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Desmond Ridder enters Year 2 with a shot to prove he's the Atlanta Falcons' franchise signal-caller.

Through the early stages of training camp, all the comments regarding the third-round pick emanating from Flowery Branch, Georgia, have been, well, umm, flowery.

Joining the chorus Thursday was tight end Kyle Pitts, who joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football from training camp.

"I mean, now as he's the starting quarterback, he's definitely stepping into that role," Pitts said of Ridder. "He's been more vocal to the team and grabbing us up when our heads are maybe down. Kind of like those regular camp things, but just to see him step into this new role and grab his team by the reins, that's what we've all been waiting on."

Related Links

Pitts' comments come on the heels of owner Arthur Blank's glowing assessment of the Falcons' starting quarterback earlier this week. Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot added Wednesday that the club remains "very excited about Desmond" after starting four games as a rookie.

"We saw him handle some adversity and we saw him respond to it," the GM said. "So, we believe in the makeup and the maturity, and then now we get into the offseason and it's about improvement as opposed to the immediate result. It's about the process of improvement and we're process-oriented organization. So, he's had a really good offseason and he's working hard to improve in all areas."

Ridder took a soft-spoken approach to all the praise shoveled his way during camp.

"That's comforting for me obviously, knowing that Mr. Blank and everyone in the organization believes in me and my skill set," Ridder said Wednesday, via ESPN. "At the end of the day, for myself, it's about putting a higher expectation than even what they have for myself and going out and trying to exceed that and be better."

In a winnable NFC South, the Falcons have a shot at rising from the cellar of the division. With Pitts, Drake London, first-round running back Bijan Robinson and a solid offensive line, Ridder has the pieces around him to succeed in Year 2.

The bouquet of florid praise surrounding Ridder has been palpable. Now comes the hard part: living up to the offseason hype.

Related Content

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon: Pay cut a 'sacrifice' to chase Super Bowl title

Bengals running back Joe Mixon took a pay cut last month, keeping him in Cincinnati for at least one more season. Mixon hopes the money saved by the club is put to good use.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push '1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher'

After missing his entire rookie campaign, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne broke out during his second season. Now, entering Year 3, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is looking for Etienne to hit another level.

news

WR Justyn Ross turning heads at Chiefs training camp

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver shuffle includes a bevy of question marks following the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but there is a wild card on the roster gaining steam early in training camp: Justyn Ross.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the QB is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone, saying Wednesday that they only talk about football when they chat.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

news

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Over his past three regular seasons, Haason Reddick has compiled 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four recoveries for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles. He said Tuesday that he's done hyping his production.

news

Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

Most first-round picks don't participate in the Hall of Fame Game, but New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be on the field plenty Thursday night as preseason action kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Browns' Stefanski: 'We're all curious' how kickoff rule will play out in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The NFL approved a new kickoff rule this offseason that was met with ire by many coaches. We'll get our first look at how it's handled Thursday when the preseason officially kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More