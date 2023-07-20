Falcons' Desmond Ridder eager to grow connection with 'two monsters' Drake London, Kyle Pitts

London and Pitts sit as Ridder's clear-cut top two targets entering training camp. How the rest of the pass-catching crew, which includes Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, tight end Jonnu Smith and others, shakes out will be one thing to track when the club reports next week.

London came on strong down the stretch, particularly after Ridder took over. In those final four games, he generated 25 catches on 36 targets for 333 yards. The wideout also generated his lone 100-plus yard game in Week 18, going for 120 yards in the win over Tampa Bay.

Pitts (6-foot-6) and London (6-foot-4) offer Ridder big targets, which should make life easier on the accurate passer.

"The easiest thing for me is just putting it where they can get it," Ridder said of the duo. "They're two monsters outside of the ball. Just put it in their vicinity and they're able to go up and get it. The hardest thing would probably be missing, just because they're so big and they can cover a wide range of area. So, you know, it's hard to miss them."