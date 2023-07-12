Grady Jarrett: Falcons 'ain't going out there just to lay down to nobody' in NFC South

"We ain't going out there just to lay down to nobody," star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett told SiriusXM NFL Radio this week. "To me, in my eyes, we handle our business, we're gonna be where we want to be in the end. You wanna win the division, you want to get to the postseason, you want to compete for championships. And that's what we're focused on is being the best us we can be, and that's going to get us to where we need to be. As far as how everybody else goes in the division, however it played out, I think we want to be the best us that we can be, whether whoever is in the division, regardless of what any other team got going on."