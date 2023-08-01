Arthur Blank expects Falcons to be 'even more competitive,' sees Desmond Ridder as QB of future

Atlanta's offseason was a productive one, in which the Falcons lured the likes of safety Jessie Bates, defensive tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Calais Campbell to Georgia, where the Falcons previously existed as a team in transition but now have their sights on greater achievements. Atlanta's first-round selection of Robinson added even more juice to their batteries, giving Smith -- best known for directing Titans offenses powered by Derrick Henry -- his best runner to date in Atlanta.

The reasons to be excited are legitimate. But one big question remains: Can Ridder truly become the franchise quarterback the Falcons have needed since parting with Matt Ryan?

"I like our young quarterback," Blank said of Ridder. "People look at just the last four games last year and they say, well, based on those four games, but he really progressed from the time he came on campus here after he was drafted, had a good camp, and he's been a strong leader since he's shown up here. Continued to develop. Worked well with (Marcus) Mariota last year, learned a lot from Marcus. He's a learner, and he's got a lot of humility.

"As the year progressed, he had an opportunity to play, and I think he played at a very competitive level. Those last four games each game seemed to be a little bit better. So, we feel pretty strongly that he's going to be our quarterback of the future. We've got to play games and we've got to see, but we feel good about him."

As a third-round pick, Ridder's arrival didn't come with a ton of fanfare in 2022. It was Mariota's show then, but as it became clear Smith didn't see enough potential in a Mariota-led offense to throw the ball much, inevitably, Ridder rose to the top of the depth chart.