Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

With Ravens starter J.K. Dobbins on the PUP list to start camp, Baltimore inked Gordon to provide depth alongside Gus Edwards, change-of-pace back Justice Hill and speedy undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell.

An elongated absence from Dobbins -- who also has looming contract questions -- could increase Gordon's chances of making the team out of camp.

"Being the new guy, you have to take each and every opportunity for what it's worth and make the best of it," Gordon said. "When I get the ball in my hands and I get to do my thing, I've got to show them why I'm still valuable."

Fumbling the ball when it was in his hands was one of the reasons Gordon was cut in Denver. In the first four games of the 2022 season, Gordon fumbled four times, losing two, and struggled mightily in the red zone. His '22 Broncos stint could have likely been shorter than 10 games had Javonte Williams not suffered an early season-ending knee injury.

Gordon is ready to turn the page from last year and show he's still worthy of being on an NFL roster.

"I just was in a bad situation," he said. "I'm sure there's a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt-kicking when they're down and disrespecting their name. There's just a lot to prove. I'm just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I'm happy that most of the guys that didn't have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That's all you can ask for."