Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 09:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL ahead of his ninth season.

After washing out in Denver last season, Gordon latched onto the Kansas City Chiefs' ride to the Super Bowl but never came off the practice squad. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp.

"I'm happy that I get to put on a jersey and represent an organization. I'm excited because I could be at home wondering what I'm going to do next," he said Saturday, via the team's official website. "I have some things lined up, but I'm not ready to give my dream up right now."

Related Links

With Ravens starter J.K. Dobbins on the PUP list to start camp, Baltimore inked Gordon to provide depth alongside Gus Edwards, change-of-pace back Justice Hill and speedy undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell.

An elongated absence from Dobbins -- who also has looming contract questions -- could increase Gordon's chances of making the team out of camp.

"Being the new guy, you have to take each and every opportunity for what it's worth and make the best of it," Gordon said. "When I get the ball in my hands and I get to do my thing, I've got to show them why I'm still valuable."

Fumbling the ball when it was in his hands was one of the reasons Gordon was cut in Denver. In the first four games of the 2022 season, Gordon fumbled four times, losing two, and struggled mightily in the red zone. His '22 Broncos stint could have likely been shorter than 10 games had Javonte Williams not suffered an early season-ending knee injury.

Gordon is ready to turn the page from last year and show he's still worthy of being on an NFL roster.

"I just was in a bad situation," he said. "I'm sure there's a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt-kicking when they're down and disrespecting their name. There's just a lot to prove. I'm just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I'm happy that most of the guys that didn't have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That's all you can ask for."

The 30-year-old will need to show some pop and ball security during preseason action to make the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Dameon Pierce, Texans RBs will be 'excellent' in Bobby Slowik's run game

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans brought OC Bobby Slowik over from San Francisco with designs on running the Shanahan system, a scheme that historically has generated successful rushing campaigns, in Houston.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on playing with 10 QBs in four years: 'I've never used it as a crutch'

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin entered 2023 training camp breaking in yet another quarterback. In McLaurin's four seasons, he's played with 10 different starting QBs, but he doesn't bat an eye at the prospect of building chemistry with quarterback Sam Howell or veteran Jacoby Brissett.

news

WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk admits guarding against regression is a challenge, but one he and his teammates are up to, especially as they strive for higher marks when they embark on the defense of their AFC South title.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 50-41?

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett on returning after daughter's death: 'It's a daily battle, a tough battle'

Barely three months removed from the tragic drowning death of his daughter, Shaquil Barrett is at training camp with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed Nick Bosa's continued absence from training camp as the pass rusher awaits a new contract, stating he doesn't like "not having one of our best players here."

news

Broncos waive KJ Hamler with NFI designation after WR diagnosed with pericarditis

It's a bad Monday for the Denver wide receiver room. The Broncos waived WR KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation, a move that came after Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick believed to have suffered torn Achilles tendon

Tim Patrick's return has encountered an interruption. The Broncos receiver is believed to have torn his left Achilles tendon during practice Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Inside Training Camp Live.

news

Colts HC Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: When medical staff clears him, he'll play

Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to elaborate on Jonathan Taylor's status on the team after reporters surfaced Sunday that Indianapolis could place the star running back on the NFI list

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More