Ravens sign RB Melvin Gordon to one-year deal, place J.K. Dobbins on PUP list

Melvin Gordon's complaints have been heard. He's back with an NFL team in 2023.
The running back is signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $3.1 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. The team quickly confirmed the news, pending Gordon's physical.
After weeks spent lamenting the reality of the running back market in today's NFL, including admitting "it's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now," Gordon has a job. Gordon's signing might not end up fetching him much financially -- up to $3.1 million doesn't necessarily mean it's extremely likely he'll earn that sum in total -- but it does secure employment.
He will, however, have to fight for his right to that job in camp. Baltimore returns J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to its backfield in 2023, and with eight NFL years already behind him, Gordon is likely aware he'll have to outperform at least one of his younger counterparts to lock down a roster spot entering September.
The Ravens also on Friday officially placed Dobbins (knee) on their physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list ahead of camp, furthering the need to add depth to the backfield.
Considering the state of the position -- a hot topic that won't disappear even if the likes of Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott each sign with teams in the next month -- Gordon was likely happy to field an offer that at least gave him a chance to make more than the veteran minimum. At minimum, it gives him a chance to play, to prove his June claim of still having "some tread left on the tires" to be true.
With a number of other runners still unemployed, it's the best outcome for Gordon. Now it's up to him to capitalize.