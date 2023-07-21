Around the NFL

Ravens sign RB Melvin Gordon to one-year deal, place J.K. Dobbins on PUP list

Published: Jul 21, 2023 at 01:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Melvin Gordon's complaints have been heard. He's back with an NFL team in 2023.

The running back is signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $3.1 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. The team quickly confirmed the news, pending Gordon's physical.

After weeks spent lamenting the reality of the running back market in today's NFL, including admitting "it's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now," Gordon has a job. Gordon's signing might not end up fetching him much financially -- up to $3.1 million doesn't necessarily mean it's extremely likely he'll earn that sum in total -- but it does secure employment.

Related Links

He will, however, have to fight for his right to that job in camp. Baltimore returns J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to its backfield in 2023, and with eight NFL years already behind him, Gordon is likely aware he'll have to outperform at least one of his younger counterparts to lock down a roster spot entering September.

The Ravens also on Friday officially placed Dobbins (knee) on their physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list ahead of camp, furthering the need to add depth to the backfield.

Considering the state of the position -- a hot topic that won't disappear even if the likes of Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott each sign with teams in the next month -- Gordon was likely happy to field an offer that at least gave him a chance to make more than the veteran minimum. At minimum, it gives him a chance to play, to prove his June claim of still having "some tread left on the tires" to be true.

With a number of other runners still unemployed, it's the best outcome for Gordon. Now it's up to him to capitalize.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

The Giants made two moves to bolster their offense on Friday, signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson.

news

Justin Fields aiming to become first Bears QB to hit 4,000-yard passing mark in 2023

No Chicago Bears quarterback has hit the 4,000-yard passing mark in single season, but Justin Fields is planning on becoming the first to accomplish that feat in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans safety Kevin Byard agrees to restructured deal, lowering base salary to $11M

Months after rejecting a pay cut, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard eventually took a shave. The Titans and Byard agreed to terms on a restructured contract for the 2023 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes earns third-career 99 rating in 'Madden NFL 24'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a 99 rating in Madden NFL 24, EA Sports announced on Friday.

news

Jaguars assistant strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay, a first for major U.S. men's pro sports

Jaguars assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Maxen has become the first male coach in the NFL or any of the four major American men's professional sports to publicly come out as gay.

news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: 'It's time to get back' to 1,000-yard seasons after down year

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks joined "NFL Total Access" on Thursday to talk about how "it's time to get back" to 1,000-plus receiving yards after a down year in 2022.

news

Former Commanders owner Dan Snyder to pay NFL $60M following Mary Jo White investigation

The NFL announced on Thursday that former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will pay $60 million to the league in resolution of the findings from former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White's investigation into the franchise and "all outstanding matters."

news

NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris group

NFL owners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise to a partnership led by Josh Harris from former owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported on Thursday.

news

Aaron Rodgers embracing high expectations in New York, aims to build Jets offense 'the right way'

The vibes are different in Florham Park with the arrival of QB Aaron Rodgers, who is ensuring the Jets prepare for the 2023 season the "right way."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More