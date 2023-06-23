Melvin Gordon still wants to play, but knows market is tough for running backs in 2023

Gordon deserves credit for remaining prepared for a call from a team that may end up needing a running back, but there's little else he can do than just that. With the likes of Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt still available, Gordon might find himself at the end of the line.

For now, all Gordon is able to control is his outlook. He's also not shying away from the unfortunate reality of the running back position, which has seen its market enter a freefall in 2023.

"In my opinion, I think after Todd (Gurley) got paid and then (Rams coach) Sean McVay came out and said, 'I will never pay a running back again; I'll just use them and rotate them out,' I think after that statement was made -- and then I think they won the Super Bowl -- it was like everybody just followed suit, I think," Gordon said. "I kind of think that's where everything just started going downhill.

"As you can tell, you have your exceptional backs. You have Josh Jacobs, you have Saquon (Barkley) and those boys just did their thing. They got tagged, so hopefully they do get paid. Hopefully the teams tagged them just to have more time to try to figure out a number that works. You'd like to think that they didn't tag them just to keep the number down, but I even heard comments about wanting Joe Mixon to take a cut. It's just like, those are the top backs right now, and it's just sad."