Former Broncos teammate Melvin Gordon believes Russell Wilson has MVP-caliber season left: 'They got the pieces there now' 

In 2022, Wilson produced career worsts of four wins as a starter, a 60.5 completion percentage, an 84.4 QB rating and a 36.7 QBR, while he was sacked a career-high 55 times.

Wilson and Hackett's offense were closer to peanut butter and lettuce than they were peanut butter and jelly; just a bad combo from Week 1 until Hackett's firing after 15 games.

"The situation wasn't good," Gordon said. "It wasn't good."

While Hackett is resetting in New York with the Jets and a familiar talent in Aaron Rodgers, Wilson is looking to get back to being the QB who was on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion during his decade with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson's immediate NFL future is very much in the hands of Payton.

Payton won a Super Bowl during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints and did so with a diminutive, HOF-caliber QB in Drew Brees. He'll look to follow the same script in Denver, though it's clearly a bit more complicated than that.

Nonetheless, Gordon is confident Wilson can reclaim past glory under the edification of Payton. And if he doesn't, well then, he can't get a pass two years running.