Around the NFL

Broncos DC Vance Joseph aims to follow Wade Phillips' trail in return to Denver

Published: Jun 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Vance Joseph spent two years as the Denver Broncos' head coach before his firing following the 2018 season. After four years in the desert, Joseph returned to the Mile High City in February as defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.

Joseph said he harbors no animosity with how his tenure went as head coach.

"It was a fair process. This is a league of winning, so when you don't win, there is going to be change," he said. "It was never personal for me. I came here and I worked my butt off, but it didn't work. I'm back now, and that's my focus -- playing great defense for Sean and win games. I've never had [anger] in my heart, even leaving here four years ago."

Related Links

The Broncos went 11-21 in two seasons under Joseph, marked by an underperforming club that never found an answer under center. The 50-year-old coach spent the past four years in Arizona as defensive coordinator, leading a solid defense before the bottom fell out last season after a litany of injuries.

Joseph was a popular candidate for several clubs this offseason looking to bring in the veteran DC with head-coaching experience. In the end, he decided to return to Denver.

"I had some choices after leaving Arizona, but Denver is home," he said. "This is a great place with a great fanbase. We have a home here still. For me, it was home. Outside of working with Sean, it was the perfect spot for me."

Joseph is attempting to traverse the same trail as former head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips spent two seasons as the Broncos' head coach in 1993-1994 before being fired. He later returned in 2015-2016 as DC and helped Peyton Manning's Broncos win a Super Bowl.

While the gap between reunions was much smaller for Joseph, the Broncos new DC said he spoke with Phillips about what it's like to make that sort of comeback.

"I did about a week after I signed back," he said, laughing. "He reminded me that he was let go and he came back as a coordinator and won a championship. That was his message to me. Hopefully I can follow his trail."

Related Content

news

Packers LB Rashan Gary maintaining leadership role amid ACL rehab

Rashan Gary has yet to receive an expected return date as he rehabs the torn ACL he suffered last season, but the Packers pass rusher continuing to be a vocal leader at practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson says new kickoff rule won't change his approach

Following the NFL's rule change that allows players to fair catch on kickoffs, Falcons returner Cordarrelle Patterson isn't fretting how much the rule change will thwart his chances to add to his all-time mark of nine TD returns.

news

Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson expects 'big jump' from George Pickens in Year 2

Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson details what it will take for George Pickens to make the figurative leap in Year 2 after a highlight-filled rookie season.

news

QB Justin Herbert on possibly staging hold-in during Chargers' training camp: 'We'll see'

As Justin Herbert and the Chargers continue to work towards a contract extension for the QB, Herbert was asked Wednesday whether he could stage a hold-in during camp if the sides can't hammer out an extension, saying "We'll see."

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18: 'That's what we get paid to do'

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams spoke to media for the first time since a Week 18 injury knocked him out of Los Angeles' playoff run. Despite how it ended, the star wideout backs head coach Brandon Staley's decision.

news

WR Jahan Dotson thinks Commanders' QB situation is 'settled': 'Sam Howell's gonna be our guy'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes Washington's quarterback situation is settled midway through June, with second-year quarterback Sam Howell set to become QB1.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins holding out hope for Dalvin Cook return: 'Maybe there's an outside chance'

Dalvin Cook's quarterback for the past five years, Kirk Cousins, is still holding out hope that there's a chance of a Vikings reunion before the 2023 season commences.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB market, franchise tags: It's 'tough for me to accept'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is locked in with Los Angeles for one more season after his search for better value in the trade market turned up empty, but the star player still has a tough time accepting the rampant devaluation of his position.

news

Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters on Wednesday to address Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the receiver's subsequent return to action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More