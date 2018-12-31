Denver Broncos fire head coach Vance Joseph

"I want to thank John Elway, Joe Ellis and the organization for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the Denver Broncos," Joseph said in a statement. "It's disappointing not being able to finish what we started, but I'm incredibly proud of the players and coaches for how they fought and worked every week. I also appreciate the support staffs who put in countless hours behind the scenes helping our team. This is a special place with great fans. Holly and I, along with our entire family, truly enjoyed being part of this community and wish the Broncos all the best."