Around the NFL

Denver Broncos fire head coach Vance Joseph

Published: Dec 31, 2018 at 01:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos finished off their first consecutive losing seasons since 1971-72. The failures finished off Vance Joseph's coaching tenure.

The Broncos announced Monday they fired Joseph on Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the move.

"I want to thank John Elway, Joe Ellis and the organization for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the Denver Broncos," Joseph said in a statement. "It's disappointing not being able to finish what we started, but I'm incredibly proud of the players and coaches for how they fought and worked every week. I also appreciate the support staffs who put in countless hours behind the scenes helping our team. This is a special place with great fans. Holly and I, along with our entire family, truly enjoyed being part of this community and wish the Broncos all the best."

Denver went 11-21 in Joseph's two seasons at the helm. The Broncos owned a .738 winning percentage in the five seasons prior to his tenure, second-best in the NFL during that span.

"I spoke with Vance this morning and thanked him for all of his hard work as our head coach," Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway said in a statement. "Although we decided to make this change, I believe Vance is a good football coach who has a bright future in this league.

"Vance made a lot of strides and deserves credit for how hard and competitively the team played this season. There's always going to be a high standard here -- the bottom line is we need to win more football games. We're excited about the foundation that's being built and look forward to putting in the work to get the Broncos back on the winning track."

Struggles to find a game-changing quarterback in the aftermath of Peyton Manning's retirement helped sink Joseph. Over the past two years, with Trevor Siemian and Case Keenum as the main QBs, Denver ranked 26th in points per game, 19th in passing yards per game, 25th in third-down percentage and 31st in red zone percentage.

While the offense struggled, it's not as if Joseph's defense overwhelmed opponents, despite talent at each level. In two years, the Broncos allowed 22.8 points per game (15th in the NFL), and 104.5 rushing yards (11th), and 58.3 red zone conversion rate (19th). Led by Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr., the Broncos D had their moments, but not enough to carry Denver to the postseason.

Joseph's offense was dismal. His defense somewhat blah. What likely sealed Joseph's fate, however, was consistent coaching errors. Too often Joseph botched late-game situational football, made head-scratching decisions, flubbed timeout usage, are didn't put players in the best situation to succeed.

A microcosm of Joseph's situational errors came in a Week 15 home loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Broncos trailed 17-13 with 5:29 left in the game. On 4th-and-1 from the 6-yard-line, Joseph opted for a field goal to pull within one point. Denver never got closer and lost, 17-16.

"Vance put his heart into coaching this team, and I appreciate the way he represented the Broncos with such professionalism," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "On behalf of our organization, I thank Vance, his wife Holly and their family for everything they did for our team and community.

"While we've made progress, we still have a lot more work to do and need to get better in all areas. In talking with John, I believe we're headed in the right direction and am confident in him leading our coaching search. John has my full support in making whatever changes are necessary to improve our team."

Under Joseph's tenure, the Broncos got out to fast starts -- 3-1 in 2017 and 2-0 in 2018. However, his teams cratered down the stretch each time -- 2-10 in 2017, 4-10 in 2018.

The 46-year-old coach seemed poised to save his job with a three-game winning streak that included wins over the Chargers and Steelers. At 6-6 with four tilts to play, three games against non-playoff teams, the Broncos had a chance to battle for a playoff spot. Instead, Joseph's team collapsed by losing four straight to close the season at 6-10.

Despite failures as a head coach, Joseph is well-respected around the NFL and should find a landing spot as a defensive coordinator.

Elway now will search for his next head coach. Elway's inability to find a quarterback helped sink Joseph. Finding a coach and QB combo that can work together is atop the offseason priority list for the GM whose Hall of Fame shine is beginning to finally wane in Denver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Eagles, Rams LB Maxie Baughan dies at 85

Maxie Baughan, an Eagles legend and one of the most dominant linebackers of the 1960s, died Saturday at the age of 85.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.
news

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, traveling with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers. He is traveling back to Foxborough today with the Patriots.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins' 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.
news

Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.