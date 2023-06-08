Around the NFL

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Published: Jun 08, 2023 at 07:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

By this point, everyone knows how spectacular Denver's face-plant was in 2022.

Hopes of a Super Bowl quickly crumbled in the Mile High City, where Russell Wilson and the Broncos proved they weren't contenders, but pretenders under the since-fired Nathaniel Hackett.

Sean Payton is now in charge and Denver has a renewed sense of optimism. Count offensive tackle Garett Bolles as one of the hopefuls who not only believes the Broncos will surprise folks, but also that Wilson is going to shock the world.

Related Links

"He's a great dude, he's the same guy every single day, he works his butt off,'' Bolles said, via ESPN.com. "And I'm ready for that stuff to go away and when it goes, everyone's going to eat crow.''

Denver's disintegration wasn't simply a tale of a team failing to meet expectations. Following the disappointing 2022 season, reports emerged describing special treatment of Wilson, who reportedly kept his own office in the Broncos' facility, among other things. Bolles said Thursday those reports angered him, and he's taking them "very personal."

"I think he's phenomenal,'' Bolles said. "... We knew who he was as a person, we know who is. ... I love him dearly. I think he's one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game the last 10 years. Stats don't lie, just because you have one rough season in the last 10 years you can't dictate what type of guy, his personality, what he goes through."

Bolles took a defensive stand in the face of criticism regarding Wilson, which shouldn't come as a surprise: He's the man tasked with defending Wilson's blindside on the field. If anyone is responsible for protecting Wilson, it's Bolles.

But his comments on Thursday represent Bolles taking a significant next step in his duties. He's not just guarding his quarterback -- he's promising redemption.

Bolles believes he has good reason to be confident that Wilson will turn around what was a miserable season for the All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

"He's the same guy, he doesn't change; he's a leader,'' Bolles said. "... He's one of the winningest quarterbacks [the] last 10 years, you guys know the stats, that's just who he is. ... Random rumors and things like that and the fire burns. It's like a forest fire, you start in one corner and the wind blows and it just burns thousands and thousands of acres, and that's sort of what happened.

"[But] he's not focused on that, he just wants to win,'' Bolles said.

Because the Broncos traded so much to acquire Wilson, they have no choice but to turn it around in 2023. The alternative means mass firings, save for perhaps Payton, another key figure for whom Denver had to trade away assets to add.

The pressure is on. Bolles is attempting to ensure Wilson never feels even a hint of it.

Related Content

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

news

Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

Titans safety Kevin Byard attended Tennessee's mandatory minicamp this week despite rejecting a pay cut earlier this offseason, citing the need to show up and be a leader.

news

Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young joined the starting lineup for the first time in Carolina's organized team activities. Coach Frank Reich told reporters this is all part of his plan to have Young ready to go for training camp, the regular season and beyond.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices. New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session.

news

Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to officially release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Joe Mixon's status in Cincinnati has been a hot topic all summer, with rumors swirling that the Bengals could move on given his hefty contract. But the running back said he's not fretting about the speculation.

news

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury

The optimism surrounding Jaycee Horn's health entering Year 3 didn't last long. The Panthers announced Thursday that the cornerback will miss the rest of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with an injury to his left ankle.

news

Lions LB Alex Anzalone on Jahmyr Gibbs-Alvin Kamara comparisons: 'It's hard to judge when we're in pajamas'

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wants to put a halt to the comparisons between rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran Alvin Kamara. Anzalone says he wants to see Gibbs' talents in an NFL game.

news

Deshaun Watson on entering second season with Browns: 'I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's "pretty far ahead" of where he stood last season with the team.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up 'Texas Coast' offense led by Mike McCarthy: 'A system that's not out there'

It's a new day in Dallas, with coach Mike McCarthy calling the offensive plays for the first time since his final season in Green Bay in 2018. Two days into mandatory minicamp, players are already noticing a difference.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More