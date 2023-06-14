Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB market, franchise tags: It's 'tough for me to accept' 

The top free-agent contracts handed to running backs this offseason didn't even crack $7 million per year. Miles Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal to join the Panthers, while David Montgomery inked a three-year, $18 million contract with the Lions. The rest were worth $4 million per year or less.

In comparison to these numbers, Ekeler is making a competitive rate, earning $6.25 million in base salary in 2023. He just doesn't think it's enough, not after he's posted consecutive career years that most would agree were worth more than what the Chargers are paying him.

Ekeler took a hard stance against his current pay rate in the offseason, asking the Chargers to send him elsewhere. They declined to fulfill his request, instead bridging the gap enough to clear it with the added incentives, which was enough to convince Ekeler to return to the team and potentially earn a new deal in 2024.

No matter what, we are clearly no longer in the era of lucrative running back contracts, underscoring the steady devaluation of the position that began roughly a decade ago. Ekeler might end up being the latest to suffer for it.

"I think with what's just been happening is the atmosphere around the running back market has been pretty tough," he said.

On a number of the other top RBs getting tagged and "capping the market," Ekeler added, "to say, 'No, you're going to have to risk it all again on a one-year guaranteed contract,' and tell someone that and put them in that situation, and not give them a choice, is just tough for me to accept, even though it is the way it is."