Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022

"I felt like (expletive)," Jackson said on Tuesday, via Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY. "I haven't done anything (and) got hurt. I just got paid. I still got to prove to my teammates and to myself that I'm still 'Mr. INT.' I didn't do (expletive) last year. I felt like (expletive), honestly. I didn't feel good."

Jackson is rehabbing his injured knee, working to the side during the Chargers' mandatory minicamp. The corner said he's "right on track" along the seven to eight-month recovery timeline. He's scheduled to get the knee checked out later this month in hopes of being ready for training camp and on the field Week 1.

"He's progressing. He's been working really hard," Staley said of Jackson. "This summer will be important for him."

There were questions about how Jackson would fare outside of Bill Belichick's defense. Thus far, as Jackson described, it hasn't gone well. The hope is a healthy, motivated cornerback can get back to a Pro Bowl level in 2023. The Chargers' defense sorely needs their high-priced cover man to bounce back if they're to threaten the Chiefs for division supremacy.