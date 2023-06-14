Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. The early return on that investment went horrifically.
Jackson got picked on in Brandon Staley's defense. In five games played, the ex-Patriot allowed 19 catches on 27 targets (70.4%) for 370 yards and four touchdowns with three penalties, per Pro Football Focus. He had two pass breakups and zero interceptions.
After missing Weeks 1 and 3 due to an ankle injury, Jackson tore his patellar tendon in Week 7 before he could turn things around.
The 27-year-old admitted his 2022 campaign didn't live up to his expectations.
"I felt like (expletive)," Jackson said on Tuesday, via Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY. "I haven't done anything (and) got hurt. I just got paid. I still got to prove to my teammates and to myself that I'm still 'Mr. INT.' I didn't do (expletive) last year. I felt like (expletive), honestly. I didn't feel good."
Jackson is rehabbing his injured knee, working to the side during the Chargers' mandatory minicamp. The corner said he's "right on track" along the seven to eight-month recovery timeline. He's scheduled to get the knee checked out later this month in hopes of being ready for training camp and on the field Week 1.
"He's progressing. He's been working really hard," Staley said of Jackson. "This summer will be important for him."
There were questions about how Jackson would fare outside of Bill Belichick's defense. Thus far, as Jackson described, it hasn't gone well. The hope is a healthy, motivated cornerback can get back to a Pro Bowl level in 2023. The Chargers' defense sorely needs their high-priced cover man to bounce back if they're to threaten the Chiefs for division supremacy.
"I'm ready to get back out there. I love this game of football and I love to compete," Jackson said. "I'm excited for this year."