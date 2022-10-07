CB J.C. Jackson says ankle is '90 percent' as he continues to learn 'new system' with Chargers

J.C. Jackson is getting more comfortable in his new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, and getting healthier, as he said his ankle is "90 percent."

Just before the season, Jackson, who signed a five-year $82.5-million deal with the Bolts after four years in New England with the Patriots, experienced discomfort in his ankle that required surgery.

Though the injury remains somewhat of a mystery, the 2021 Pro Bowler is happy to be moving forward with the season as he continues to get acclimated to a new defense.

"I don't even know, still to this day, I still don't know where it came from," Jackson said of the injury that's led to him missing two of L.A.'s four games. "Doctors say I was kind of born with it and it's something I've had but it just started. It never bothered me until I came here. That's the crazy thing. I never felt it."

Jackson had ankle surgery on Aug. 23 and missed the team's season opener against the Raiders. Jackson was able to play the following Thursday in Kansas City against the Chiefs but then sat out Week 3 against the Jaguars.