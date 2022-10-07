CB J.C. Jackson says ankle is '90 percent' as he continues to learn 'new system' with Chargers

J.C. Jackson is getting more comfortable in his new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, and getting healthier, as he said his ankle is "90 percent."
Just before the season, Jackson, who signed a five-year $82.5-million deal with the Bolts after four years in New England with the Patriots, experienced discomfort in his ankle that required surgery.
Though the injury remains somewhat of a mystery, the 2021 Pro Bowler is happy to be moving forward with the season as he continues to get acclimated to a new defense.
"I don't even know, still to this day, I still don't know where it came from," Jackson said of the injury that's led to him missing two of L.A.'s four games. "Doctors say I was kind of born with it and it's something I've had but it just started. It never bothered me until I came here. That's the crazy thing. I never felt it."
Jackson had ankle surgery on Aug. 23 and missed the team's season opener against the Raiders. Jackson was able to play the following Thursday in Kansas City against the Chiefs but then sat out Week 3 against the Jaguars.
"I'm happy to be back healthy," he said. "I had surgery, so that's out of the way and now I'm ready to get back into playing football and competing."
In two games this season, Jackson has recorded seven tackles.
"It's a new system for me so I'm still learning, still learning each player," he said. "Just being here, I'm enjoying it, enjoying the process."
Though Jackson moved west after four years with the Pats, he already feels comfortable in his Chargers surroundings.
"Here there are more young guys, guys I can relate to that are my age. I feel more like home," he said. "I don't feel like I'm out here by myself. Being here makes me feel safe. I feel comfortable, like I'm at home."
Jackson, who leads the NFL with 25 interceptions since 2018, will look to continue building chemistry with his new team as the Chargers travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday.
"They have the best running game in the NFL right now," he said. "They have the best backs in the game and that's something we have to be ready for."