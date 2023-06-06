Chargers coach Brandon Staley says contract negotiations with QB Justin Herbert are 'ongoing'

Herbert is set to make $29.5 million n 2024 under the fifth-year option, but he's scheduled to only earn $4.23 million this upcoming season. Those numbers are a far cry from a QB market that is flourishing, with Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Ravens' Lamar Jackson each earning $255 million-plus contracts this offseason.

Upon the announcement of those long-term deals, Tom Telesco suggested they weren't necessarily a "blueprint" that would affect negotiations with Herbert. The Chargers general manager also said this offseason that Herbert's looming payday is "a good problem to have."

Herbert, who underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, was asked Monday if he's OK with playing his fourth season without a new deal.

"That's a good question. I think that's something you have to address and you have to think about," Herbert said. "My job at this point is just to play quarterback and to be the best leader, quarterback and teammate that I can be. So I'm doing everything I can to rehab, get back and make sure my shoulder is ready for this season."

The Chargers struck gold when selecting Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three seasons, the 25-year-old has 14,089 passing yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions with a 66.9 completion percentage.