Chargers coach Brandon Staley says contract negotiations with QB Justin Herbert are 'ongoing'

Published: Jun 05, 2023 at 08:31 PM
Michael Baca

Justin Herbert is in line to become one of the NFL's top earners as he approaches the final years of his rookie deal.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Monday described contract negotiations with Herbert as "ongoing" ahead of the team's annual golf charity event, according to ESPN's Lindsay Thiry.

Herbert, who is under contract through the 2024 season after the Chargers exercised the former first-round pick's fifth-year option this past April, maintained his commitment to the franchise on Monday despite not having an update on the situation.

"They've done such a great job of taking care of us and my message really hasn't changed," Herbert said, via Thiry. "It's been an honor to be a part of this team. It's great to come to events like this and whatever happens, happens and it's out of my control at this point."

Herbert is set to make $29.5 million n 2024 under the fifth-year option, but he's scheduled to only earn $4.23 million this upcoming season. Those numbers are a far cry from a QB market that is flourishing, with Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Ravens' Lamar Jackson each earning $255 million-plus contracts this offseason.

Upon the announcement of those long-term deals, Tom Telesco suggested they weren't necessarily a "blueprint" that would affect negotiations with Herbert. The Chargers general manager also said this offseason that Herbert's looming payday is "a good problem to have."

Herbert, who underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, was asked Monday if he's OK with playing his fourth season without a new deal.

"That's a good question. I think that's something you have to address and you have to think about," Herbert said. "My job at this point is just to play quarterback and to be the best leader, quarterback and teammate that I can be. So I'm doing everything I can to rehab, get back and make sure my shoulder is ready for this season."

The Chargers struck gold when selecting Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three seasons, the 25-year-old has 14,089 passing yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions with a 66.9 completion percentage.

In 2022, Herbert led the Chargers to the postseason for the first time following his first 10-win season. All Herbert can do in the meantime is ensure his steady improvement is maintained before he's able to strike gold himself.

