Ravens LB David Ojabo has goal for Baltimore's defense in 2023: 'Go put on a show'

Baltimore has seen veterans Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul, Calais Campbell and Chuck Clark depart. With Ojabo enjoying a healthy offseason heading into training camp, the linebacker must produce at a higher level to help fill the void.

Ojabo, 23, has had a journey that young prospects do not want to encounter when entering the NFL. During his Pro Day at Michigan, Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles. Before that, he had recorded 11 sacks and set a Michigan single-season record with five forced fumbles in 2021, his first year as a starter. Projected as a first-round pick, Ojabo eventually fell into the second round, where the Ravens selected him No. 45 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When asked about the injury by Baltimore media this offseason and recently on the podcast, Ojabo has made it clear that he's trying to move past it.

"I'm tired of it, man," he said. "It's going to be part of my story but I don't want when they think about Ojabo they think about Achilles or think about injury. … I know it's God's plan, man, so I'm not thinking about it -- 'Man, he lost millions, man, he fell out of the top 10.' Guess what, I'm still playing football. You know I'm going to get what I need to get. So, I'm tired of hearing about the injury and, you know, put it in my past and move forward to get to work."