Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: It's 'critically important' for Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo to step up in 2023

Published: Apr 01, 2023 at 07:29 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Last season the Ravens tied for fifth in the league in sacks, but the defense is likely to look quite different in 2023.

With some turnover expected in the pass-rushing unit, head coach John Harbaugh said this week that he's expecting two of his recent top draft picks, outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, to pick up the slack in the upcoming year.

"For those two young outside backers to step up and be part of the mix is critically important," Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. "We were talking about it, and they are excited. They are ready to roll, and I believe in those two guys."

Related Links

A significant number of the Ravens' 48 sacks last season came courtesy of players who have either already joined another team this offseason or who remain a free agent.

Notably Justin Houston, who led Baltimore with 9.5 sacks, is still on the free-agent market, while Calais Campbell (5.5 sacks) joined the Falcons this week after being released by the Ravens earlier in March. That pair accounted for almost a third of the team's sacks, meaning Baltimore is going to have to replace a good amount of production this season.

While there are some other veteran players still on the roster who can contribute to the effort, Harbaugh emphasized that the emergence of the Oweh-Ojabo duo will be essential to continue pressuring passers at the rate that the Ravens did in 2022.

Ojabo had collected 11 sacks and a program-record five forced fumbles in a breakout year at Michigan, setting him up to be a coveted first-round draft pick last April. But an unfortunate Achilles injury during his pro day lowered his draft stock, though he was still picked up by the Ravens in the second round with the expectation that he'd be a contributor after recovering.

Though Ojabo was technically activated from injured reserve by November, he ultimately only appeared in three games, including the Ravens' playoff loss, and recorded a forced fumble and one sack in his limited snaps.

Oweh has more on-field experience, having played in 32 games (eight starts) since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's collected eight sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in those two years but has the potential to get bigger numbers as he gains experience and reps.

In addition to Ojabo and Oweh, Harbaugh also mentioned Tyus Bowser as another player he expects to step up as a leader in the locker room after a down year. Bowser had seven sacks when he started 17 games in 2021, but played in only nine last year due to dealing with injuries.

While Harbaugh said that the team is still open to adding more talent to the position through the draft or free agency, he remained emphatic that if the players currently on the roster are able to play to their potential, they should be able to lead Baltimore to the same level of success it had with the departed players.

"You're talking about two first-round [talents] -- that's what they are," Harbaugh said. "And then you've got Tyus Bowser, who's a leader. So, between those guys right there, I think that's a good group of young players that we can build around. If a veteran gets added, he gets added, or a guy gets added in the draft, that's fine, but I believe those three guys are going to get to the quarterback."

Related Content

news

Chargers' Tom Telesco not losing sleep over Justin Herbert's looming payday: 'That's a good problem to have'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco recognizes the need to give Justin Herbert a big-time contract extension in the near future, but he also knows having to paying a top-tier quarterback is a good problem to have.

news

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly believes Bills need to get QB Josh Allen some RB help: 'Josh can't do everything by himself'

Former Buffalo QB and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly spoke this week of his belief that while current Bills QB Josh Allen is incredibly talented, it would benefit the offense to get him some help in the run game, saying that "Josh can't do everything by himself."

news

Arthur Smith feels comfortable with Desmond Ridder at QB, not especially interested in pursuing Lamar Jackson

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has seen enough from quarterback Desmond Ridder to feel comfortable proceeding with him as the team's top option -- and to decline pursuing Lamar Jackson.

news

Packers great John Brockington dies at age of 74

Former Green Bay Packers rushing great John Brockington, the first NFL player to run for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, died Friday at the age of 74.

news

Greg Roman plans to spend 2023 out of NFL, reflects on success with Lamar Jackson

Former Ravens OC Greg Roman will spend 2023 out of football. He revealed his plans in a piece he wrote for The 33rd Team, in which the 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year detailed his experiences coaching Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'It hurts my soul' to see Orlando Brown join rival Bengals

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed his disappointment in Orlando Brown signing with the rival Bengals this offseason, but is at the same time happy to see his former teammates get paid.

news

Bengals' Tee Higgins not 'worried about' extension ahead of contract year, wants to stay in Cincinnati

Ahead of a contract year, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins joined The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said he's not fretting about an eventual extension to stay in Cincinnati.

news

Howie Roseman on Eagles' quick turnaround: 'In our market, there is no rebuilding'

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said this week on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce that he detests the term "rebuild." He noted that a year of cratering actually helps speed up the process rather than a slow stacking of middling chips.

news

Raiders owner Mark Davis: 'You gotta have patience'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he's practicing "patience" after the team finished with a 6-11 record under Josh McDaniels' first season.

news

Former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal signing two-year deal with Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran safety Keanu Neal on a two-year deal, Neal's agent, David Canter, announced via Twitter Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE