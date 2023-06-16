Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins hints at missing minicamp due to contract: 'You saw with Lamar, it's never just roses and daisies'

This isn't the first time Dobbins has voiced his displeasure, but previously it was about on-field issues.

Dobbins let it be known he was upset having been injured playing in a preseason game in 2021. Following a Week 6 loss to the Giants last season, Dobbins noted he'd never had more than 15 carries in a game. And in the aftermath of his teams' season-ending 24-17 Super Wild Card Weekend defeat against the Bengals, Dobbins voiced his disdain with not having the ball in his hands when quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled a QB sneak that was returned for a game-winning touchdown by Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard.

This also isn't the first time (this offseason) that the Ravens have had a contract squabble to remedy following the saga that was quarterback Lamar Jackson's extension.

Dobbins admitted the business side of the game isn't all puppies and rainbows.

"The business side is very hard," Dobbins said. "It's very different. But it's part of it. It's part of the dream and it's something that I'm blessed with, to deal with the business side of that. You saw with Lamar, it's never just roses and daisies. It can be hard at times. It's business, though."