Around the NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

Published: Jun 13, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

It has been nearly 500 days since he last played in real football action, but Odell Beckham Jr. is making his return to the football field.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham, who signed with the Ravens this spring, is fully cleared for action, but that the Ravens will onboard him with a ramp-up process as he continues to work his way back from the ACL injury Beckham suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals in February 2022.

"He's going to be full-go in terms of health and all that, but I also expect us to ramp up a lot of our guys," Harbaugh said. "We've got to see where guys are at. We're not going to be in a hurry to throw guys out there too much, (with) too many reps. We want to get a feel for everything."

Beckham, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in early April that potentially could be worth up to $18 million. The free agent took some team visits last year with an eye on joining a contender toward the end of the season, but Beckham remained unsigned for the entire 2022 campaign.

Related Links

"It feels good to get out of bed and not feel pain," Beckham said. "It's been a long journey."

When Beckham takes the field, it will be the first time he will practice in a team setting since his knee injury. Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens are fine taking the slower approach to getting Beckham up to speed physically, as well as mentally.

"He's learning the offense for the first time like a lot of guys have been," Harbaugh said on Tuesday. "So, I think we'll kind of be a see as we go. (He'll) go through individual (work), take a few reps in group (work) and team and see how he and the other guys feel and go from there."

Beckham said his goal is to be ready for Week 1. He's not sure how much action he'll receive during this week's minicamp.

"I don't know," Beckham said. "I don't have a set play amount."

Even though Beckham declined to put a percentage on how healthy he is, the good news is that he said his knee is pain-free right now.

"Yeah, I feel good," he said. "... It feels good to feel like if I needed to take off running right now, I could take off running. It's been a long journey this time around, and it was a long process. So I just have to take that for what it was."

Harbaugh said Beckham is excited about returning, and the Ravens are excited to have him in the building and be part of a receiver room Harbaugh is bullish on.

"You love great players and guys who love football," Harbaugh said, via NFL Network's Sherree Burruss. "(Beckham) loves ball, and we want guys who want to be here. That combo is good.

"He's a highly decorated player. Worked hard to get himself to this point, sure he's a little anxious getting back for the first time. Good first step."

Related Content

news

Stefon Diggs not at Bills mandatory minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'very concerned' over absence

With mandatory minicamp kicking off on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present and head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" with Diggs' absence.

news

George Kittle not worried about 49ers' QB situation: 'We have a chance to win a lot of football games'

With questions at quarterback heading into the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joined "Good Morning Football" to discuss where the team stands with training camp around the corner.

news

Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as possible venue during stadium renovations

Ladies and gentlemen, lace your cleats? It's possible that if the Jacksonville Jaguars relocate for home games during proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field, they could end up playing at Daytona International Speedway.

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

news

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from QB to WR with the New England Patriots. The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Speaking recently at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Saints DE Cameron Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More