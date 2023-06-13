Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham a 'full-go' for practice, but will have ramp-up period

"It feels good to get out of bed and not feel pain," Beckham said. "It's been a long journey."

When Beckham takes the field, it will be the first time he will practice in a team setting since his knee injury. Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens are fine taking the slower approach to getting Beckham up to speed physically, as well as mentally.

"He's learning the offense for the first time like a lot of guys have been," Harbaugh said on Tuesday. "So, I think we'll kind of be a see as we go. (He'll) go through individual (work), take a few reps in group (work) and team and see how he and the other guys feel and go from there."

Beckham said his goal is to be ready for Week 1. He's not sure how much action he'll receive during this week's minicamp.

"I don't know," Beckham said. "I don't have a set play amount."

Even though Beckham declined to put a percentage on how healthy he is, the good news is that he said his knee is pain-free right now.

"Yeah, I feel good," he said. "... It feels good to feel like if I needed to take off running right now, I could take off running. It's been a long journey this time around, and it was a long process. So I just have to take that for what it was."

Harbaugh said Beckham is excited about returning, and the Ravens are excited to have him in the building and be part of a receiver room Harbaugh is bullish on.

"You love great players and guys who love football," Harbaugh said, via NFL Network's Sherree Burruss. "(Beckham) loves ball, and we want guys who want to be here. That combo is good.