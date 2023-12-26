Around the NFL

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out for season with ACL, MCL injury

Published: Dec 26, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

If the Minnesota Vikings are to find a way back into the postseason picture, they'll have to do it without star tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Tuesday that Hockenson suffered season-ending injuries to both his ACL and MCL. The coach added that pass rusher D.J. Wonnum, who was having a sensational campaign, suffered a torn quad.

"I can confirm with D.J. Wonnum that he did sustain a tear to his quad. He will be going on injured reserve and he will have that hopefully repaired sometime this week," O'Connell said. "T.J. Hockenson did sustain an MCL and ACL injury. He will go on IR, as well. Crushed for both of those guys. Two of our most impactful players. Leaders on our team. Kind of set the standard of what we want as Minnesota Vikings in every aspect of who they are as men and teammates and players on the grass. Two guys that will be difficult to overcome their loss, but we're gonna have to have guys step up, and hopefully still have those guys involved and around or team, because they are, like I said, leaders, and very, very important to our locker room."

Given the late-season injury, Hockenson might not be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old exited Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions early in the third quarter after a catch over the middle.

Hockenson finishes 2023 with 95 catches for a team-leading 960 yards and five touchdowns. He currently sits second among tight ends in catches and third in yards through 15 games. The Vikings inked Hockenson to a four-year, $66 million extension this offseason.

The loss is brutal for Minnesota, which fell to 7-8 on the season, sitting at the No. 8 slot in the NFC. Not only must the Vikings attempt to regain their playoff footing sans the star TE, but the injury could alter their approach to 2024.

O'Connell added that rookie receiver Jordan Addison, who also exited with an ankle injury Sunday, is considered day to day.

