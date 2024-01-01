Around the NFL

Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Published: Jan 01, 2024 at 05:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The miscommunication seen 'round the world has had two days to settle. Dan Campbell is ready to move on.

The Lions coach said as much Monday, explaining he's prepared to put the controversial and confusing result of Detroit's Week 17 loss to Dallas behind him.

"I'm good. I woke up yesterday -- I'm ready man. I've got controlled fury, and I'm ready to go," Campbell said. "I'm absolutely ready to go.

"I don't go the other way and the team won't either. We are on a mission and we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves and wallow in everything. We had plays to make and we didn't make them. It's a tight game, a good opponent, playoff-type atmosphere and you have to make that one extra play, and we didn't. So, we will use this as fuel. I got pure octane right now. I woke up and I'm ready. So, we're moving forward."

Detroit is in an unfamiliar place this season. The Lions are division champions for the first time in 30 years, and were in a battle for the NFC's top seed until referee Brad Allen's ruling negated a successful two-point try that would have given Detroit a great chance of defeating the Cowboys Saturday in Arlington.

For any average viewer who might interpret Allen's ruling -- which was either a mistake, the result of unfortunate miscommunication, or a combination of both -- as displaying bias against the upstart Lions, who have maintained they followed player reporting protocol properly and didn't see the fruits of their process, Campbell disagrees with that notion and pushed back against even entertaining such thought.

"Don't buy into that. Don't live in that world, man," Campbell said. "That will just pull you down. If it makes you feel any better, the NFL is against every team, all right? Because look, I was in New Orleans, so, I know what that feels like. And, but you know what? We walked away. Even in that game, we had chances to win before all that happened, but that one ended it. That was it, man.

"We walked away, packed our bags and left. This one, we got a taste of what that's like, but we still got a chance. We haven't even started the tournament (playoffs). So, I think it's a blessing. I would tell fans, 'Don't do it. Don't even believe that.' We're just getting started."

For the first time ever, Detroit will host a playoff game at Ford Field in just a couple of weeks. And before the Lions arrive at that point, they'll have one rematch with a division rival at home to close the season.

That's the focus now; not an official's ruling, not a perceived bias, but just beating Minnesota to complete a season sweep. He knows his players are in the same frame of mind.

"Honestly, I feel great about it. Because I'm for the most part until you guys asked me the questions, I'm over it," Campbell said. "I don't even want to deal with it. … I'm done. I'm good. I just want to go and get ready for Minnesota. Our players will be ready to roll, I know they will."

Related Content

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain and will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to start over healthy Kenny Pickett vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will start over a healthy Kenny Pickett in Saturday's regular-season finale against Baltimore, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Bears QB Justin Fields played one of his best games in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and the performance had the crowd at Soldier Field chanting his name for him to be the franchise QB going forward. 
news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.
news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

After a loss that wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said his team wouldn't have won no matter who they played based on their performance.
news

Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni following upset loss to Cardinals: We need to get issues 'fixed fast'

After the Philadelphia Eagles fell at home, 35-31, to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a brutal outing that saw Philly lose control of the NFC East, Nick Sirianni knows they must figure out their issues quickly if they're to return to the Super Bowl.
news

NFL announces Week 18 schedule for 2023 season with Bills-Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFL on Sunday night announced its full Week 18 schedule for Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, and the regular season will come to a close in Miami. 