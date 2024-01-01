Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Detroit is in an unfamiliar place this season. The Lions are division champions for the first time in 30 years, and were in a battle for the NFC's top seed until referee Brad Allen's ruling negated a successful two-point try that would have given Detroit a great chance of defeating the Cowboys Saturday in Arlington.

For any average viewer who might interpret Allen's ruling -- which was either a mistake, the result of unfortunate miscommunication, or a combination of both -- as displaying bias against the upstart Lions, who have maintained they followed player reporting protocol properly and didn't see the fruits of their process, Campbell disagrees with that notion and pushed back against even entertaining such thought.

"Don't buy into that. Don't live in that world, man," Campbell said. "That will just pull you down. If it makes you feel any better, the NFL is against every team, all right? Because look, I was in New Orleans, so, I know what that feels like. And, but you know what? We walked away. Even in that game, we had chances to win before all that happened, but that one ended it. That was it, man.

"We walked away, packed our bags and left. This one, we got a taste of what that's like, but we still got a chance. We haven't even started the tournament (playoffs). So, I think it's a blessing. I would tell fans, 'Don't do it. Don't even believe that.' We're just getting started."

For the first time ever, Detroit will host a playoff game at Ford Field in just a couple of weeks. And before the Lions arrive at that point, they'll have one rematch with a division rival at home to close the season.

That's the focus now; not an official's ruling, not a perceived bias, but just beating Minnesota to complete a season sweep. He knows his players are in the same frame of mind.