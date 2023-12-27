Antonio Pierce on bid to keep Raiders coaching job: 'My resume is on the grass'

"My resume is on the grass. What do you want? I can put up a fancy presentation, I've seen that before. I can put up stats, I can put up my resume, but the best thing that happened for me was an opportunity," Pierce told reporters Tuesday via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. "I said this maybe last week, the worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day. And each day is my job and I really take pride in growing each and every day to get better. No different than when I was a player to get better. And by the end, you look at it, whatever your career was and whatever my coaching careers is, and you sit there and say, 'Look, this is what he was.' And hopefully (Raiders owner) Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team. He sees the style and play that he wants from the Raiders. He sees a fan base that's behind us. He sees a building that loves coming to work and loves being here. And people that's covering the team, enjoying covering the team. And at the end of the day, we got to win. And right now, my record, our record is 4-3."