New Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'I was born a Raider'

The downside to Pierce's promotion from linebackers coach is what necessitated it: Las Vegas fired McDaniels and Ziegler in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, roughly 24 hours after Las Vegas lost to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The changes came swiftly, with assistant GM Champ Kelly filling Ziegler's place as interim general manager, and Pierce taking over in a move Raiders owner Mark Davis said he made because he "felt he was the right guy at the right time," per the Las Vegas Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

"(Pierce is) someone who can lead, create and have the respect of the team," Davis said on Wednesday.

Pierce didn't take long to make a firm decision at the sport's most important position, opting to bench veteran Jimmy Garoppolo-- who seemingly lost trust in his offensive line, and thus, his ability to play at an adequate level -- in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell.

"We just feel like he gives us the best chance," Pierce explained to reporters on Wednesday.

"The guys are rallying behind him," Kelly added when speaking of O'Connell. "They are excited to watch him get his opportunity. I was there as AP (Pierce) was speaking to the team and he had their eyes and there was an energy that was tangible in the room. There was a true excitement and guys are geared up to prepare for this weekend."

The firings of McDaniels and Ziegler brought an end to a tenure fraught with disappointing performance and seemingly a disconnect between players and coaching staff. The former Patriots employees failed to instill the Patriot Way in Las Vegas, no matter how hard they might have tried. By the time it ended, it was clear there was a disconnect between staff and players, which Davis quickly realized needed to change.

With Pierce now in charge, the Raiders are making a 180-degree turn in the opposite direction and running toward a player-empowering environment.

"We had a good team meeting this morning. We had a full house," Pierce said. "I think I had everyone's attention that had their eyes. I'm not a low-winded person. I won't give you a dialogue or essay. I get right to the point, it's black or white. You know how I feel when I walk out the door.

"I've been around these guys for two years now as a linebackers coach. I made my presence known in the linebacker room, defensive line room, quarterback room and the running back room. I'm a former player; I touch football players. I can relate to them. I've done the same things they've done. I've walked the same paths they walked. I felt the same pain they felt.

"So, there's nothing or any emotional ride or rollercoaster they've gone through this year or the two years I've been with them, that I haven't felt. My personality will come out and reflect on this team. Hopefully we see that on Sunday."

Such a change in approach is natural and to be expected from a former player. He'll receive a quick reminder of his playing days when he takes the sideline for his first game as a head coach and sees his former team, the New York Giants, on the opposite side of the field this Sunday.

"How about that? Couldn't write it up," Pierce said of the poetic timing. "But it's not Antonio Pierce versus the New York Giants. It's the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Giants, coming into our house.