Jets aiming to end 15-game skid against the Patriots to close 2023 campaign

The last time the Jets beat New England was Week 16, 2015, during Ryan Fitzpatrick's magical run in New York. Zero Gang Green players from that day remain on the roster -- the Patriots employ three players: center David Andrews, special teams star Matthew Slater, and long snapper Joe Cardona.

"I mean, it's not something that's like verbally talked about," Williams said of the losing streak. "But I can say it might be some side-type conversations, but it's in the back of everyone heads, for sure, just because of the rivalry of the team, really."

The Jets fell 15-10 to the Patriots at home in Week 3 this season.

With the future of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in question heading into the finale, the Jets knocking off the legendary coach to end his tenure in Foxborough could also be an interesting subplot. Jets owner Woody Johnson previously said on the record that he intends to bring back head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to continue the rebuild.

"We've been on a roller coaster this whole season, but there's still like silver linings that we see through our practice and throughout the week and things like that," Williams said. "And then there's looking forward to next season and knowing that going into this offseason, we have a smaller list of things that we have to work on to be that Super Bowl-type team or be that playoff-type team.