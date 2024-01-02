Around the NFL

Jets aiming to end 15-game skid against the Patriots to close 2023 campaign

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets still have something to play for to close the 2023 NFL season.

Sure, Gang Green clinched its fourth consecutive double-digit loss campaign and 13th straight season sans a playoff berth, but ending a 15-game losing streak against AFC East rival New England is on the players' minds this week.

"The motivation and the vibes around the locker room is going 1-0 this week," linebacker Quincy Williams said Monday via the Associated Press. "This week, it's special because it's a big game, because we play the Patriots. I think the goal is breaking the losing streak, honestly. So with it being the last game, most people (usually) already have their minds set on like their vacation and stuff. It's not that way in the locker room. So I'm actually excited about that."

Related Links

The last time the Jets beat New England was Week 16, 2015, during Ryan Fitzpatrick's magical run in New York. Zero Gang Green players from that day remain on the roster -- the Patriots employ three players: center David Andrews, special teams star Matthew Slater, and long snapper Joe Cardona.

"I mean, it's not something that's like verbally talked about," Williams said of the losing streak. "But I can say it might be some side-type conversations, but it's in the back of everyone heads, for sure, just because of the rivalry of the team, really."

The Jets fell 15-10 to the Patriots at home in Week 3 this season. 

With the future of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in question heading into the finale, the Jets knocking off the legendary coach to end his tenure in Foxborough could also be an interesting subplot. Jets owner Woody Johnson previously said on the record that he intends to bring back head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to continue the rebuild.

"We've been on a roller coaster this whole season, but there's still like silver linings that we see through our practice and throughout the week and things like that," Williams said. "And then there's looking forward to next season and knowing that going into this offseason, we have a smaller list of things that we have to work on to be that Super Bowl-type team or be that playoff-type team.

"So I say this year was like a year of progress. It's going in the right direction. And that's also what I would say to anyone who asked me or any fans who are like, 'What can you say about the season?' Like, bro, just hold on, bro. We're getting close, really."

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn not concerned with head coaching buzz ahead of Cowboys playoff run

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to get plenty of buzz as a veteran coaching option for a club looking for a leader with playoff experience. With the Cowboys staring at the possibility of an NFC East title in Week 18 and what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run, Quinn isn't spending an ounce of energy fretting about coaching interviews.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild calf strain and will miss the regular-season finale against the Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell moving on from controversial Cowboys loss: 'I've got controlled fury'

Two days after his Lions lost to the Cowboys thanks in part to a controversial penalty on a two-point conversion, Dan Campbell is ready to move on to the Vikings in Week 18 and then the playoffs. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb has torn ACL, out for remainder of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph to start over healthy Kenny Pickett vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will start over a healthy Kenny Pickett in Saturday's regular-season finale against Baltimore, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Bears QB Justin Fields played one of his best games in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and the performance had the crowd at Soldier Field chanting his name for him to be the franchise QB going forward. 
news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.
news

Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

After a loss that wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said his team wouldn't have won no matter who they played based on their performance.
news

Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.