DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

Jones added that while he held out not to be a distraction, he missed the time around teammates this offseason.

"When you have a lot of new guys, it's just kind of tough to be away, especially in the D-line room. Building that chemistry is important to be successful as a group," Jones said. "But, those are decisions you have to live with. I wouldn't probably change it. But I'm grateful for how it turned out. Thankful for the Hunt family and Brett Veach and coach (Andy) Reid working with my team closely to make sure that we come to terms that we both can agree on."

Jones said things never got personal with Veach or Reid during negotiations, and he's happy to dive back into the season.

"Listen, I'm happy to be back. The business aspect, you can't get personal into it," he said. "When you get personal, things can turn bad. I never took it personal."

Jones and the Chiefs will be back at the negotiating table next offseason, but for now, the DL is centered on getting things back on track in 2023.

"My focus right now is being the best me I can be for this team, for this defense," he said. "Being the best player on this defense, being the best player in the league, and anything less, I'd be a disappointment toward myself. So my focus right now is being the best me I can be."