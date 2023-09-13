Around the NFL

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

Published: Sep 13, 2023 at 03:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is back at practice, gearing up for the rest of the 2023 campaign after holding out Week 1.

Jones said Wednesday he's "super pleased with how it turned out" after agreeing to a new one-year contract worth up to $25 million with incentives. The All-Pro defensive tackle added that he hopes sides can strike a multi-year deal in 2024.

"I'm glad to be back this year…I'm hoping we can get something worked out after the year for the long term," Jones told reporters Wednesday, via Jared Koller of KCTV5. "I've reiterated multiple times I plan to play for the Kansas City Chiefs for the long haul of my career. That doesn't change because of the past situation."

Related Links

Jones added that while he held out not to be a distraction, he missed the time around teammates this offseason.

"When you have a lot of new guys, it's just kind of tough to be away, especially in the D-line room. Building that chemistry is important to be successful as a group," Jones said. "But, those are decisions you have to live with. I wouldn't probably change it. But I'm grateful for how it turned out. Thankful for the Hunt family and Brett Veach and coach (Andy) Reid working with my team closely to make sure that we come to terms that we both can agree on."

Jones said things never got personal with Veach or Reid during negotiations, and he's happy to dive back into the season.

"Listen, I'm happy to be back. The business aspect, you can't get personal into it," he said. "When you get personal, things can turn bad. I never took it personal."

Jones and the Chiefs will be back at the negotiating table next offseason, but for now, the DL is centered on getting things back on track in 2023.

"My focus right now is being the best me I can be for this team, for this defense," he said. "Being the best player on this defense, being the best player in the league, and anything less, I'd be a disappointment toward myself. So my focus right now is being the best me I can be."

The Chiefs (0-1) are on the road in Week 2 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on KNBR that QB Brock Purdy's swagger has become infectious. "He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said.
news

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It's just straight-up inconsistency'

Running back Austin Ekeler was asked Tuesday why he thinks the Chargers cannot finish games after the Bolts lost 36-34 to the Dolphins on Sunday. "Inconsistency. It's just straight-up inconsistency," he responded.
news

OC Brian Johnson: Eagles need to be 'mindful' of getting Dallas Goedert, D'Andre Swift more touches

In the Philadelphia Eagles' sluggish 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, their offense sputtered as a whole. Still, the lack of usage for tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift in particular was eyebrow-raising.