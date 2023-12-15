News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 15

Published: Dec 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM Updated: Dec 15, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 3-10-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kyler Murray (thumb) is "good to go" for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.


SIGNINGS

  • LB Tyreke Smith (from Seattle's practice squad to active roster)
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, per head coach Sean McDermott.
  • S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) will not be available for Week 15, per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-12-0

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • DE Derek Rivers was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.
  • LB Segun Olubi (hip) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Tre Herndon has cleared concussion protocol, per head coach Doug Pederson.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-9-0

OTHER NEWS

  • The Chargers have parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 9-4-0

INJURIES

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 3-10-0

INJURIES

  • WR Demario Douglas has cleared concussion protocol, per head coach Bill Belichick.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • OT Evan Neal (ankle) is probably doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Saints, per head coach Brian Daboll.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-6-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 6-7-0

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 6-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Packers, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-9-0

INJURIES

  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, per head coach Ron Rivera.

