NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 15

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray (thumb) is "good to go" for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.
SIGNINGS
- LB Tyreke Smith (from Seattle's practice squad to active roster)
INJURIES
- DE A.J. Epenesa (rib) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, per head coach Sean McDermott.
- S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) will not be available for Week 15, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) was placed on injured reserve.
- G Justin McCray (calf) placed on IR.
- LB Brian Burns (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
- S Xavier Woods (illness) questionable
INJURIES
- DE Derek Rivers was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.
- LB Segun Olubi (hip) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- CB Tre Herndon has cleared concussion protocol, per head coach Doug Pederson.
OTHER NEWS
- The Chargers have parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.
INJURIES
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
INJURIES
- WR Demario Douglas has cleared concussion protocol, per head coach Bill Belichick.
INJURIES
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) is probably doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Saints, per head coach Brian Daboll.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- DE Hamilcar Rashed (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Packers, per head coach Todd Bowles.
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, per head coach Ron Rivera.