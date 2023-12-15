Around the NFL

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful vs. Titans

Published: Dec 15, 2023 at 03:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rookie sensation C.J. Stroud could miss the first game of his NFL career.

The Houston Texans officially ruled Stroud as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion suffered in the Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.

Stroud missed practice all week and remained in concussion protocol Friday, head coach DeMeco Ryans said. The doubtful designation gives only a sliver of hope Stroud could play Sunday. 

"C.J., he's starting to feel a little bit better, but he will still be in concussion protocol," Ryans said before the designation was announced. "We have our hopes that he can feel better. We'll see how the next couple of days go."

Related Links

Ryans noted that Stroud's long-term health is more important than any singular game.

"He's just getting back healthy," Ryans said. "That's the main thing for him, getting back healthy. Starting to watch a little film, but he's just getting back healthy and getting back to normal, that's the main thing for C.J. For me, the game is the last thing. It's [about] how healthy is C.J.? And that's the only thing that matters. The game – it will take care of itself. But we're concerned about C.J.'s health. We're not concerned about, 'Is he going in this game or not?' We'll see. We don't know, but it's not about the game. How is C.J. doing? That's how we approach everything when it comes to the health of our players."

The Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, Stroud has been sensational leading the young Texans to a 7-6 record. In 13 starts, he's generated 3,631 yards, second-most in the NFL, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. According to Next Gen Stats, Stroud leads the NFL in pass yards on passes of 20-plus air yards (938) and is tied for the most such completions (27).

On Sunday, Stroud's head banged off the turf on a hard hit from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams midway through the fourth quarter. He exited the contest and was placed in concussion protocol.

Davis Mills replaced Stroud in last week's loss and seems likely in line to make his first start of the season if the rookie can't go. Mills started 26 games the previous two years, compiling 5,782 yards with 33 TDs and 25 INTs in 38 appearances. Last year, he tied Dak Prescott for the league lead in interceptions (15). Ryans could elect to go with veteran Case Keenum, who hasn't started a game since 2021. On Friday, the coach didn't indicate which way he was leaning, noting both "have done a great job."

"Both guys have prepared this whole week just like every position," Ryans said of the backup QBs. "Everybody is prepared. I told everybody on Wednesday [that] everybody needs to prepare as a starter, and that's how we approach it. And that's kind of how our season has gone, right? We need everybody. And whenever your number is called, just expect everybody to step up and play their best. We're going to go at this thing as a team, and that's how we'll approach it."

Stroud missing Sunday's division is a big blow to an already banged-up Texans squad looking to keep pace with a smorgasbord of 7-6 AFC clubs battling for a wild-card berth and potentially make up some ground in the AFC South race if the Jaguars falter against Baltimore.

Receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is questionable to play after exiting Sunday's loss early. Fellow wideout Noah Brown (knee) is also questionable, underscoring how banged up Houston's weaponry is at the moment. On the brighter side, tight end Dalton Schultz is off the injury report after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Tackle Noah Fant (hip), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and linebacker Henry To'oto'o (hamstring) are also questionable. 

The Texans ruled out rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), and corner Tavierre Thomas (hamstring).

Related Content

news

Packers RBs Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (thumb) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers' top two running backs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, are questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco following blowout loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley in the wake of the team's 63-21 Thursday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 15 game against the New York Jets, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys need to 'bring our own music' on the road 

The Cowboys have dominated in Dallas in 2023. but with two tough road matchups on deck the next two weeks, WR CeeDee Lamb sees an opportunity to show they can dominate as a visiting team.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale: Pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux 'becoming that football savant' in Year 2

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale says Kayvon Thibodeaux has shown tremendous growth as a leader and a pass rusher amid his second season.
news

Chargers LB Khalil Mack: Players still 'believe in' Brandon Staley despite 42-point loss to Raiders

After undergoing a 49-point blowout loss to the Raiders in prime time, the Los Angeles Chargers still "believe in" head coach Brandon Staley according to veteran LB Khalil Mack
news

Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell propels Raiders to historic blowout over Chargers

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell captained his Raiders offense to a 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, just four days after Las Vegas failed to score at all against the Vikings.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Chargers on Thursday night

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw an NFL season-high four first-half touchdowns as the Las Vegas Raiders exploded and did not look back in a Thursday night rout of the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (illness) active vs. Chargers

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs is inactive, but receiver Davante Adams will play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.