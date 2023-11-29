2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the 2023 college football regular season

15) DJ James, CB, Auburn (6-1, 164)

James possesses a tall and lean build, but despite his sinewy frame, he attacks screens, often with impunity, using his speed and instincts. He has the foot quickness to stick with receivers in short areas and good straight-line speed. James is physical through the catch point. Despite coming up short in coverage on Alabama's amazing game-winning score in the Iron Bowl (he had two pass breakups earlier in the game), James projects as a solid NFL starting corner.

14) Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington (6-4, 317)

The Huskies' offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season, as evidenced by their Joe Moore Award semifinalist selection. Fautanu is a strong pass protector at left tackle but plays like a guard on the outside, latching onto defenders and moving with them while staying engaged whether blocking for the run or pass. His ability to block on the move should be coveted by teams leaning on zone-blocking schemes, and his position versatility is just another feather in his cap.

13) Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida (6-5, 255)

He's flown a bit under the radar because of the Gators' ups and downs this season, but Umanmielen is an athletic defender with a ton of potential. The team's scheme has him dropping into coverage quite often (which shows their trust in his agility) but he still leads the squad with 11.5 tackles for loss (seven sacks). I expect his long strides and surprising power at the point of attack to be useful chasing quarterbacks on Sundays.

12) T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (6-4, 362)

Listed at 6-foot-4, 362 pounds, Sweat is a massive man who regularly bulldozes and tosses aside some offensive linemen. When fresh and playing with good pad level, he creates a brick wall at the line of scrimmage. Sweat only has two sacks this year, but he consistently creates interior pressure and knocks down passes (and is a threat to block kicks on special teams). Sweat might end up a Day 2 pick if pigeon-holed as a two-down player, but he could land in the first round if able to prove to NFL evaluators he has the agility and speed of former top-20 picks Jordan Davis or Dexter Lawrence.

11) Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (6-0, 194)