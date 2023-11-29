2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects of the 2023 college football regular season

The college football regular season has come and gone in the blink of an eye. It seems like yesterday that the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list was released, but three months have passed and we're now starting to see news of players accepting invites to the annual all-star game.
Below, I've broken the top 50 players from the original watch list into two groups: my top 20 Senior Bowl prospects with five months to go before the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit) and the next-best group of 30 players.
The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3, 2024 and broadcast live on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET).
NOTE: Heights and weights are via school measurements.
20) Javon Foster, OT, Missouri (6-foot-5, 319 pounds)
NFL teams searching for a potential starting left tackle should take a long look at Foster. His athleticism is obvious, as he moves well laterally and has a strong base to stop pass rushers in their tracks. Also, Foster is smooth getting to the second level in the run game, where he fits linebackers with ease. His strong hands might be his best attribute. He can latch onto the numbers of defenders of all sizes to keep them away from ball-carriers.
19) T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-2, 200)
Tampa presents an NFL-caliber size/speed combination. He can run with most any receiver in college football. His length and closing speed help him fight for the ball at the catch point and knock away other throws before they arrive. While he could improve his consistency breaking down as an open-field tackler, Tampa is not afraid of contact in when making a stop in zone coverage or bringing down a ball-carriers when supporting the run.
18) Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (5-11, 210)
Corley grabbed my attention when he caught 101 passes for 1,293 yards and 11 scores in 2022. Despite the extra attention he received this season, he's still producing similar numbers on a per-game basis (7 receptions for 87 yards with one score) because the Hilltoppers do whatever it takes to get the ball in his hands. The former running back puts out Deebo Samuel vibes with his strong build and tough running after the catch, but he also possesses the speed to get downfield for big plays. If Corley limits his drops, he'll be a versatile chess piece for an NFL offensive coordinator.
17) Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (5-8, 213)
Corum came back from the knee injury suffered last November to lead the FBS with 22 rushing touchdowns for the Big Ten title game-bound Wolverines. Nearly all his touchdowns came within five yards of the goal line, benefitting from a strong offensive line, his low center of gravity and sheer will. Corum possesses a great understanding of Michigan's blocking scheme, knowing when and where to jump-cut for space, accelerate off the tackle or slide off the backside.
16) Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (6-4, 290)
Despite playing in a deep tackle rotation for the Tigers, Orhorhoro has produced eight tackles for loss with five sacks in 12 games. His quickness and leverage as an interior pass rusher will help him excel as a 3-technique on Sundays. Orhorhoro has an athletic build, but he's still capable of staying square against run plays. His quickness and strength would allow him to kick outside to 5-technique if a team is looking for scheme versatility in its defensive linemen.
15) DJ James, CB, Auburn (6-1, 164)
James possesses a tall and lean build, but despite his sinewy frame, he attacks screens, often with impunity, using his speed and instincts. He has the foot quickness to stick with receivers in short areas and good straight-line speed. James is physical through the catch point. Despite coming up short in coverage on Alabama's amazing game-winning score in the Iron Bowl (he had two pass breakups earlier in the game), James projects as a solid NFL starting corner.
14) Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington (6-4, 317)
The Huskies' offensive line has been one of the best in the country this season, as evidenced by their Joe Moore Award semifinalist selection. Fautanu is a strong pass protector at left tackle but plays like a guard on the outside, latching onto defenders and moving with them while staying engaged whether blocking for the run or pass. His ability to block on the move should be coveted by teams leaning on zone-blocking schemes, and his position versatility is just another feather in his cap.
13) Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida (6-5, 255)
He's flown a bit under the radar because of the Gators' ups and downs this season, but Umanmielen is an athletic defender with a ton of potential. The team's scheme has him dropping into coverage quite often (which shows their trust in his agility) but he still leads the squad with 11.5 tackles for loss (seven sacks). I expect his long strides and surprising power at the point of attack to be useful chasing quarterbacks on Sundays.
12) T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (6-4, 362)
Listed at 6-foot-4, 362 pounds, Sweat is a massive man who regularly bulldozes and tosses aside some offensive linemen. When fresh and playing with good pad level, he creates a brick wall at the line of scrimmage. Sweat only has two sacks this year, but he consistently creates interior pressure and knocks down passes (and is a threat to block kicks on special teams). Sweat might end up a Day 2 pick if pigeon-holed as a two-down player, but he could land in the first round if able to prove to NFL evaluators he has the agility and speed of former top-20 picks Jordan Davis or Dexter Lawrence.
11) Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (6-0, 194)
Burton realized his potential during the 2023 season, becoming the rock of the Tide's passing offense. The former Georgia Bulldog possesses the foot quickness to win at the top of the route. He can grab passes with strong hands and get his feet inbounds on the sideline. Also, he plays with the toughness and attitude to take on veteran NFL defenders. Alabama's leader with 22.7 yards per reception and seven receiving touchdowns, Burton is one of the few receivers in the class who is both reliable and tough to cover.
10) Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (6-4, 210)
Daniels has become a more decisive player, both as a passer and when escaping to take advantage of his quickness as a runner. His accuracy has improved because of that decisiveness. He's regularly whipping darts to the opposite hash and throws a beautiful deep ball, though his excellent receiver corps adjusts well to his off-target throws. Daniels has proven his toughness since starting as a true freshman at Arizona State, but he must continue to get stronger so he can absorb hits as a runner and deliver passes on the move or in a busy pocket.
9) Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington (6-4, 274)
Trice has just five sacks this year, down from nine last season, but four of those sacks came in the last five contests. He's received more attention from defenses this year and drops into coverage when called upon, but he still overpowers offensive linemen to get into the backfield when focused on rushing the quarterback. His size is also useful when keeping contain against the run. He should develop into an NFL starter.
8) Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State (6-4, 335)
The Wildcats' do-it-all lineman led the team to another strong season. He spent most of the year stopping defensive tackles at left guard but was effective at left or right tackle when asked to slide out mid-contest. Beebe's build makes him a formidable run blocker, but it also belies his short-area agility, which allows him to stay with defenders in pass protection and hit linebackers on combo blocks. Even if a quick defensive tackle wins off the snap, the veteran lineman works through the whistle to ensure his man doesn't touch the quarterback.
7) Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (6-4, 260)
Even after racking up 2.5 sacks against Florida last weekend, Verse's numbers are down this year (9.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks this season vs. 17 and 9 in 2022). He is an impact defender, however, bringing heavy hands to his blocker to force him backwards and chasing plays, even if he doesn't get credit for the tackle.
6) Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (6-6, 334)
Fuaga is the most natural athlete among the right tackle prospects in the senior class. He's also the leader of one of the nation's top rushing attacks, engulfing defenders of all sizes with his 6-6, 334-pound frame and moving his feet to sustain the block. That foot quickness is exceptional for his size, as he can reach second- and third-level defenders to lead runs or cut off the backside. Fuaga's lateral agility keeps him in balance in pass protection. His strong punch and flashes of nasty attitude should endear him to NFL offensive line coaches.
5) Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (6-3, 230)
Cooper is a big reason the Aggies have one of the nation's best defenses. He leads the team with 83 tackles and ranks in the top 10 nationally with 17 tackles for loss (eight sacks). The Louisiana product has grown into a defensive leader over the past three seasons, now playing faster than ever because he's reading plays before the snap rather than simply reacting. Cooper's strength and speed make him a force between the tackles and to either sideline, a necessity for a three-down linebacker in today's NFL.
4) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (6-3, 215)
Odunze does a bit of everything in the Huskies' offense, ranking in the top six nationally with 1,326 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He snatches crosses over the middle and maintains his balance to continue for an explosive play. Odunze separates downfield with his size and length, rather than pure speed. He tracks the ball over either shoulder and either avoids or stiff-arms smaller corners in the open field when grabbing a pass on stop or quick-out routes. Odunze also wins jump balls in the red zone with strong hands.
3) Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6-2, 295)
Much like Bills star Ed Oliver, Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton plays bigger than his listed size. He has been a real problem for offensive lines this year with his exceptional quickness off the snap and ability to hold the line of scrimmage with leverage. He's effective attacking the backfield on twists and can be relentless when quarterbacks hold onto the ball too long. NFL teams docking Newton for a lack of size or length will rue the day when having to game plan against him.
2) Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (6-5, 265)
The Bruins defender leads the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss and is tied for third in the FBS with 13 sacks. His combination of size and quickness allows coaches to line him up in multiple spots. He can beat guards inside and uses violent hands to defeat tackles inside and around the corner. Latu's not just a pass rusher, though. He can move in coverage and sheds blocks to stop run plays before they get started.
1) Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (6-6, 319)
Fashanu has been my top senior prospect since the preseason, and I see don't a reason to change that now. The left tackle is a superior athlete for his size and a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist (aka the academic Heisman). Fashanu continues to improve as a pass protector, dropping his anchor and resetting his hands against strong, quick defensive ends. He gets over his skis a bit when trying to stay engaged with his man in space, but his length and effort allow him to get the job done. The sky is the limit for Fashanu.
The next 30
Listed in alphabetical order:
- Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale (6-foot-5, 326 pounds)
- Tyler Baron, Edge, Tennessee (6-5, 260)
- Graham Barton, OL, Duke (6-5, 314)
- Carson Beck, QB, Georgia (6-4, 220)
- Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (6-1, 223)
- Beau Brade, S, Maryland (6-1, 210)
- Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama (6-3, 255)
- Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson (6-2, 300)
- Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon (6-3, 290)
- Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (6-2 1/2, 235)
- Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (6-7, 327)
- Christian Haynes, OG, UConn (6-2, 313)
- Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (6-2, 190)
- Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State (6-4, 254)
- Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (6-3, 305)
- Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (6-3, 227)
- Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (6-3, 322)
- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (6-0, 185)
- Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (6-0, 196)
- Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (6-5, 325)
- Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (6-2, 217)
- Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (6-2, 210)
- Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (6-7, 315)
- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (6-3, 213)
- Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (6-5, 296)
- Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (6-4, 245)
- Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 251)
- Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia (6-4, 310)
- Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State (6-7, 237)
- Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State (6-4, 238)