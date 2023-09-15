2024 NFL Draft prospects: Ten early-season risers among potential Senior Bowl participants

5) John Campbell Jr., OT, Tennessee (6-5, 320)

Campbell finally got a full-time job at left tackle for the Miami Hurricanes in 2022 after losing the previous season due to injury. He transferred to Tennessee for the 2023 campaign and has excelled protecting the blind side for Joe Milton III. Campbell stoned Virginia's pass rushers (albeit with Senior Bowl watch list member Chico Bennett Jr. out) in the Vols' 49-13 season-opening win with heavy hands and a strong anchor. Despite his obvious power moving the pile in the run game, the Florida native presents nice footwork for his size, picking up twists adeptly and getting enough of late blitzers to keep his quarterback clean. Campbell went viral for blocking a Cavaliers linebacker all the way through the end zone on a touchdown run. NFL teams could project him as a starter at either tackle spot.

4) Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State (6-4, 238)

Wilson's talent has also been overshadowed by knee and shoulder injuries over the past five years, but scouts can't ignore his athleticism and production (he is currently tied for seventh in the FBS with an average of 12 tackles per game). He started with a strong performance at UConn, where he was all over the field in coverage, ultimately making the game-clinching interception. Wilson did what he could against Notre Dame, chasing receivers downfield and fighting off blocks to stop ball carriers. His lean frame belies a toughness between the tackles, reminding me of recent Day 2 picks Zach Cunningham, Chad Muma and Drew Sanders.

3) Kaimon Rucker, Edge, North Carolina (6-1 1/2, 265)

During the summer, it felt like Rucker could explode onto the scene in 2023 after recording 15.5 tackles for loss (including 7.5 sacks) as a part-time starter over the previous three seasons. He did just that in the Tar Heels' opening win over South Carolina, posting eight tackles, including 5.5 for loss with two sacks. Rucker won against both tackles with strong hands, attacked inside gaps on third down from the 3- and 5-technique spots, and aggressively twisted inside to collapse the pocket. He consistently beat single blocks in the run game with leverage and quickness to stop plays in the backfield. Rucker's game reminds me of 2022 second-round pick Josh Paschal.

2) Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi (6-2, 205)

Cleveland Harris III took his talents to Ole Miss after a stellar career at Louisiana Tech, where "Tre" earned 2022 first-team All-Conference USA honors with 10 touchdown receptions. He starred in the Rebels' season opener, showing no mercy for Mercer by catching four touchdown passes from junior Jaxson Dart. Harris spun off his man after grabbing a slant on the opening drive, beating two defenders to the end zone. He fought through tackles on his other three scores, the first on a back-shoulder throw, the next coming back to Dart to present a target downfield, and the last on a stop-and-go route over the middle. His size, short-area quickness and strength during and after the catch will draw comparisons to Rashee Rice, Kansas City's second-round pick in April.

1) Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (6-3, 220)