2024 NFL Draft: Top 20 Senior Bowl prospects as college football approaches midseason

5) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (6-3, 215)

Odunze is a smooth mover for his size, challenging smaller defenders downfield and over the middle with physicality and surprising quickness. He showed all his attributes against Cal last month, making two Bears miss in close quarters and then gliding behind solid blocking to the end zone for a punt-return TD. Odunze's height and strong hands helped him snare wide and underthrown passes early in that contest. He later scored twice through the air, first turning to grab a pass toward the sideline after he gained inside position. He later found pay dirt after running through one tackle and spinning off another on a middle screen in the red zone. Odunze has done nothing so far this year to relinquish the title of top senior wideout.

4) Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (6-5, 265)

Latu started the season strong, ripping past Coastal Carolina's tackles easily to earn three sacks in the Bruins' win. Though he did not have a sack in last month's loss at Utah, he showed scouts a diverse skill set. Latu stood up on the left and right side of the line, went man-up against guards and tackles from a three-point stance, adeptly dropped into coverage and chased plays from the back side. When inside, he penetrated with quickness and used leverage in the run game. Tackles found blocking him a difficult ask because he played with quick and strong hands and got under their upfield shoulder. Latu also used his hands to disengage from blocks to grab ball-carriers. He recorded his fifth sack of the year in UCLA's win over Washington State last week, confirming his status as a top senior prospect.

3) Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6-2, 295)

Newton has impressed on a lackluster Illinois squad this season, posting 27 tackles, 3.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks. Newton's best performance came against his top competition, a strong Penn State offensive line. He got into the backfield on several occasions, fighting through guards' shoulders and disengaging to make plays on the ball. Newton's explosiveness paid off near the goal line in the first quarter, as he helped shut down multiple runs and force a field goal. In that game and in many others during his career, he won with quick feet and hands to chase plays from behind and down the line of scrimmage. Newton even blocked a low-trajectory 52-yard field goal attempt by the Nittany Lions in the second quarter. He's going to be an issue for NFL offenses.

2) Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (6-4, 260)

Verse is not quite on pace to match his production from last season, with 4.5 tackles for loss (2.5 sacks) through five games in 2023, but he is still making a major impact. He displayed his skill set in Florida State's overtime win against ACC rival Clemson last month, posting half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Verse uses his hands better than any defender in the college game, chopping the tackle's hands to get into the backfield when in attack mode and winning at the point of attack against the run. He did exactly that at the end of the third quarter against the Tigers, swimming over a tackle to make a stop. Verse's awareness is also a plus; he nearly intercepted a third-down screen pass to his side in the first quarter. That combination of short-area quickness, power and football IQ makes him an elite prospect.

1) Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (6-6, 319)