2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff

10) Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas (6-1, 308)*

Murphy only started one contest in each of his first two seasons in Austin, but he was always on scouts' radars. A season-long starter in 2023, Murphy garnered All-America and first-team All-Big 12 accolades due to his active play, whether lined up on the nose or at 1-technique. The DeSoto, Texas, product is always moving forward, penetrating past man-up blocks with quick feet and hands and forcing double-teams to hang on tight. At times, Murphy finds himself on the ground and gets moved by better linemen because of his average size, but he's capable of holding the line and shedding in the run game.

9) Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (5-8, 213)

Corum, who suffered a knee injury in November of 2022, reminds me of Nick Chubb when he was coming out of Georgia. Despite needing time to regain his full explosiveness after suffering a serious knee injury, Chubb bounced back to star in college and has now made four Pro Bowls in the NFL. While Chubb possesses a larger frame than the two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year, they are both north-south runners who are efficient with their movements in tight quarters and when cutting in the open field. Watch for Corum to excel in the College Football Playoff and as a runner/receiver during his rookie year in the NFL, which will be his second season since knee surgery.

8) Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (6-3, 213)

Penix's accuracy from the pocket during the first half of the season put him at the forefront of the Heisman conversation, and he ultimately finished second in the voting for college football's most prestigious award, behind LSU QB Jayden Daniels. Penix stayed healthy for a second straight year at Washington, partially offsetting his injury-riddled Indiana tenure, but was inconsistent getting away from a busy pocket and hitting targets on the run. The Maxwell Award winner's efficiency dropped in the season's later stages, as he completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes in five of the last eight contests. Penix is a tough player who delivers in the face of a pass rush, however, and will improve his draft stock if able to do so accurately while making plays on the move during college football's "final four."

7) Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (6-3, 305)

While the younger Kris Jenkins is a defensive lineman like his father -- a second-round pick by Carolina in 2001 who went on to make four Pro Bowls with the Panthers/Jets -- he plays a different game. Best as a 3-technique or 5-technique at the next level, the second-team All-Big Ten selection is not the massive space-eater his dad was at Maryland and in the NFL. He can hold up his man using leverage in the run game, but is most effective attacking a gap or using his quickness outside or on twists. Like with his former Michigan teammate, 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith, Jenkins' stats (32 tackles, three for loss with one sack in 2023) don't scream NFL star, but he will stand out in the right system.

6) Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (6-0, 194)