2024 NFL Draft: Player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

7) T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-foot-2, 200 pounds)

Iowa State could have a first-round pick for the second straight year after going without one for 50 years (George Amundson in 1973; Will McDonald IV in 2023). Tampa possesses the NFL-caliber frame that intrigued the Ravens when they picked Humphrey 16th overall in 2017. He shares the three-time Pro Bowler's affinity for a physical brand of football, as well, separating the ball from receivers and squaring them up in the open field. Tampa's excellent straight-line speed for his size is evident when tracking down ball-carriers across the field and keeping up with receivers in coverage.

6) Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida (6-5, 255)

Umanmielen isn't yet a household name, but he has a career-high 5.5 sacks through 10 games. His tall, lean build reminds me of Burns, as do his long strides in the open field and quickness off the ball when in pass-rush mode. He should get stronger as he continues to develop, but he's already adept at using his length for leverage and working through traffic inside to find the ball.

5) Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (6-3, 213)

Unlike Stroud, Penix is a southpaw, but they both have the arm strength and tight spiral to throw darts to all parts of the field. Penix, who has been well protected by the UW offensive line, might end up picked on Day 2 if teams are leery of his twice-injured right knee (on which he still wears a brace). Stroud often had a clean pocket at Ohio State, too, but helped himself by displaying his mobility late last season. If a team notices the improvement Penix has recently shown in avoiding rushers in the pocket and making plays off-platform, he could land in Round 1.

4) Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington (6-4, 274)