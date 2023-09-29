2024 NFL Draft: Bo Nix, Devin Leary, Sam Hartman among top 13 quarterback prospects for Senior Bowl

13) Cameron Ward, Washington State (6-foot-2, 223 pounds)

Ward's throwing and scrambling skills earned him awards at Incarnate Word before he graduated to the Pac-12 in 2022, earning honorable mention all-conference honors. He whips passes into short areas, taking advantage of zone coverage, but also has just enough arm strength to stretch defenses focused on stopping Washington State's quick passing game. Ward excels when off-platform, moving within the pocket and keeping eyes downfield for targets while also possessing quickness and strength to reach the line to gain. That said, he's skittish at times when holding the ball in the pocket, which leads to pushing or slinging the ball. And he will throw into coverage when on the run instead of living for another play. He lacks elite velocity on intermediate throws and his placement is inconsistent. Scouts may consider Ward more than just "a good college quarterback," however, if he continues improve his ball security in the pocket, decision-making and clock management for the undefeated Cougars.

12) Austin Reed, Western Kentucky (6-2, 220)

Reed transferred to Western Kentucky from West Florida last year to take the prolific offense's reins from 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. WKU's offensive line usually gives Reed a strong pocket, but he's also shown the ability to step up and wait for longer patterns to develop. He typically unloads quickly, though, to take advantage of what the defense gives him. Reed can look off safeties with his eyes, opening up back-side patterns for big gains. He has just enough arm strength to challenge defenses deep and at times impresses with his placement on sideline and seam patterns. Reed is not the most athletic quarterback, but he flashes zip on passes down the sideline or to the back of the end zone when on the move and works hard to get needed yardage on designed runs. Despite Reed not rating as elite in any particular category, don't count him out as a potential contributor on Sundays.

11) Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-4, 210)

Daniels has been in the college spotlight since his freshman year at Arizona State but still needs to improve his game before competing for an NFL starting job. He possesses active feet in the pocket and decisively fires tight spirals to either sideline in the 7-to-10-yard area. Daniels' whip arm is strong enough to hit open receivers in the intermediate game and challenge defenses vertically, throwing with arc to turn the ball over and give his receiver a chance. The lean quarterback is a real threat to break big runs with speed and agility in the open field. Daniels' stock is held back by Inconsistent accuracy, however, as he showed against Arkansas last Saturday. He floated passes off-line and at the feet of his receivers, who helped Daniels' stat line by making excellent adjustments to misplaced throws.

10) Jack Plummer, Louisville (6-5, 215)

Plummer played at Purdue and Cal before coming to The Ville for his final collegiate season. He is experienced enough to recognize coverages, look off safeties and find the open man on the other side of the field. Plummer's ball placement is very good, leading receivers on slants and downfield, so they maximize their runs after the catch. He also hits his targets adeptly against zone coverage. Plummer's height and solid build belie his mobility: Not only does he routinely move within the pocket to find room to throw, but he also gets outside to find receivers and even has the ability to run for significant yardage. Plummer throws open receivers with tosses over defenses, but will also float passes where multiple defenders can attack. His game might not wow the average college football fan, but look for his draft stock to improve as more NFL teams check out his film.

9) Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (6-1 1/8, 212)

Notre Dame landed the coveted Hartman in the transfer portal after he started for four years at Wake Forest. NFL coaches will appreciate the way he efficiently operates his offense, fitting passes into tight spaces in the short game and anticipating receivers hitting windows in the middle of the field. Hartman can also hit the back-shoulder pass, fades the ball over the top against man coverage and rainbows throws to open men downfield. As a runner, he is quick and tough enough to pick up first downs when able to escape pressure and is effective finding closer targets. Hartman's at his best operating in the pocket, as his accuracy declines when on the run. But because his size and arm strength are average, many throws made under pressure fail to reach their targets. He can bounce back from hits, and he throws with anticipation outside the hashes. Hartman has a high release point.

8) Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (6-1, 217)

Rattler is a confident playmaker who offers value to any NFL team that can harness his talents. He is effective from within and outside the pocket because of his quick delivery and the pop from his arm. Rattler can find a nice rhythm whether stationary or on the move, hitting moving targets in stride with a tight spiral, and he understands where to place the ball when a defender has leverage. Though he sails passes at times, he can take something off his fastball for his larger receivers to grab jump balls. The top QB prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Rattler has quick feet to escape the pocket; he keeps his eyes downfield to find targets, but also eludes defenders when entering the open field, sliding when necessary. Rattler's slight build makes it tough for him to avoid sacks, and despite his experience, he still forces the action when feeling pressure by throwing up 50/50 balls and passing into tight spots.

7) Tyler Van Dyke, Miami-FL (6-4, 230)