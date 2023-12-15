Packers RBs Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (thumb) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers' top two running backs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, are questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jones missed the past three games with an MCL sprain but got in limited practice reps this week. Dillion is dealing with a broken thumb and didn't participate early in the week but was limited on Friday.
Dillion's availability will likely depend on how he's able to handle the pigskin with the padded thumb after working it out in Friday's session.
"We're kind of working through it right now," said head coach Matt LaFleur of Dillon, via the team's official website. "They had it padded up pretty good. We'll just see where we're at with that."
LaFleur sounded more optimistic about Jones, saying, "he did what he needed to do today."
Jones has missed six games this season due to injury, rushing for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries in seven games. In his absence, Dillion has led the Packers with 575 rushing yards and a TD on 164 totes in 13 contests.
Regardless of the backfield questions, expect the Packers to lean on Jordan Love and the passing game Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that ranks 29th in average pass EPA allowed and 5th in average rush EPA allowed, per Next Gen Stats.
Elsewhere on the Packers injury report, corner Jaire Alexander (shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), corner Eric Stokes (hamstring – on IR), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are all questionable.
Wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful to play. Receiver Jayden Reed, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, has no designation and is in line to play.