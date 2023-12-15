Packers RBs Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (thumb) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

LaFleur sounded more optimistic about Jones, saying, "he did what he needed to do today."

Jones has missed six games this season due to injury, rushing for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries in seven games. In his absence, Dillion has led the Packers with 575 rushing yards and a TD on 164 totes in 13 contests.

Regardless of the backfield questions, expect the Packers to lean on Jordan Love and the passing game Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that ranks 29th in average pass EPA allowed and 5th in average rush EPA allowed, per Next Gen Stats.