Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday vs. Jets

The Cheetah's been hobbled, and his status for Week 15 is uncertain.

Tyreek Hill will be questionable to play in the Miami Dolphins' game Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday.

"It's his career. When we talk, this is what will happen... If he's confident he can be himself and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't," McDaniel told reporters, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Hill injured his ankle in the Fins' Monday night loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Pro Bowl wide receiver missed ample time during the game, but ultimately returned. However, he did not practice this week, leading McDaniel to indicate he will be a game-time decision.

If Hill can't play or is limited, Jaylen Waddle would jump into the WR1 role for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson and even Chase Claypool could also see expanded roles against a stingy Jets defense.

Nonetheless, losing Hill would be a major blow for McDaniel's offense.

Hill's loss was felt Monday when the Dolphins went stagnant with him on the sidelines.

Through 13 starts this season, Hill leads the NFL with 1,542 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and 118.6 yards per game. Hill's march to becoming the first WR in NFL history to produce 2,000 yards in a single season would no doubt take a hit, but for a Dolphins squad looking to win the AFC East, winning with or without him is the more pressing matter.