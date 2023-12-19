Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder benched for second time in 2023

The positive flashes from Ridder have been few and far between, and the 16 turnovers, tied for fifth-most in the NFL, have been brutal, with six of them coming in the red zone. Ridder has been particularly poor on the road, where he's completed just 59.4 percent of his passes for 162.6 yards per game as a road starter in his two seasons.

After the latest benching, the question is whether it signals the end of the Ridder experiment in Atlanta.

Heinicke didn't exactly shine in his two starts, completing 54.72 percent of his passes with two TDs and an INT while taking four sacks in the back-to-back losses. At this point, Smith is grasping at anything that can spark a late-season surge. Heinicke is a gunslinger who could help open the offense but will also put the ball in harm's way at times.

The Falcons face the Colts at home on Sunday, then travel to Chicago and New Orleans to close the season.